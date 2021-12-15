ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount, CA

‘Why Women Kill’ Returning for Season 3 on Paramount+

By Lesley Goldberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9b75_0dNbY14E00

Why Women Kill will kill again for Paramount+.

The scripted anthology from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry has been renewed for a third season at the ViacomCBS-backed streamer. The dark comedy will again feature a new cast when it begins its next closed-ended season.

Why Women Kill explores the intricate lives of its female characters with a style, charm and dark humor only Marc Cherry can provide,” said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ originals . “We’re so excited that the audience for the series continues to grow, with the second season of Why Women Kill ranking within the top 10 series on Paramount+ in terms of both overall engagement and new subscriber acquisition. We can’t wait to share the new cast of riveting, scandalous characters Marc Cherry has created when the series returns for its third season.”

Paramount+ does not release specific viewership data.

Produced in-house at CBS Studios and alongside Imagine Television Studios, season two featured a cast led by Allison Tolman and Lana Parrilla and set in 1949. The freshman run was toplined by Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu and Kirby Howell-Baptiste and features stories set in the ‘60s, ‘80s and present day.

Cherry, who serves as showrunner, exec produces alongside Brian Grazer, Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, Marc Webb, Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo and David Warren.

The renewal comes after Clemens was tapped to oversee originals at Paramount+ following a streaming-focused restructuring that followed the departure of former CBS All Access scripted topper Julie McNamara, who originally greenlit the series. Clemens, who also runs studio Paramount Television, oversees Paramount+ originals alongside David Nevins, with Brian Robbins overseeing film for the streamer and kids content.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Offer’ Showrunner Nikki Toscano Inks Paramount TV Studios Overall Deal

Paramount Television Studios made an offer that the showrunner of The Offer couldn’t refuse. Nikki Toscano has signed a three-year overall deal at the studio, where she’s currently overseeing The Offer, a limited series about the making of The Godfather for Paramount+. Under the deal, Toscano will develop premium series projects for all platforms. “Nikki is a supremely talented writer and showrunner. Her contribution to The Offer as its fearless leader and North Star is immeasurable,” said Nicole Clemens, president Paramount TV Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “We look forward to many more successful collaborations.” Said Toscano, “It’s been such an easy and...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Yellowjackets’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

Buzz, buzz. Yellowjackets will return for a second season on Showtime, with the ViacomCBS-backed cable network formally renewing its breakout drama on Thursday. The psychological horror/coming-of-age series from married creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson has become a breakout for Showtime and currently has a rare 100 percent rating among critics on RottenTomatoes.com. The news comes ahead of its Jan. 16 finale and after the series landed a Critics’ Choice nomination for best drama series. The story of a girls high school soccer team whose plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness, Yellowjackets features a dual storyline set in present day and...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ Moves From HBO Max, Sets 2023 Theatrical Release

Warner Bros. and DC Film’s Blue Beetle is moving from streaming to movie theaters. The superhero project was originally developed for WarnerMedia’s streaming service, HBO Max, but Warner Bros. announced Thursday that it will instead get a theatrical release  Aug. 18, 2023. Blue Beetle is DC’s first film to center on a Latino superhero, Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña, and is from filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Maridueña plays teenager Jaime Reyes, who gains superpowers when he encounters alien armor. It was a number of DC films being developed for streaming, along with Batgirl. On the theatrical front, Warners set...
MOVIES
Decider

When Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 7 Be on Paramount Network?

The network’s insanely popular Kevin Costner-led drama has returned, and boy howdy, Season 4 has been a doozy. Make sure to read Karen Kemmerle’s weekly recaps, and if you’re looking for something new to stream while you wait for Episode 7, we highly suggest Graham Yost’s western crime drama Justified.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paramount, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Deadline

‘The Big Door Prize’: Gabrielle Dennis, Damon Gupton, Josh Segarra & Sammy Fourlas Join Apple TV+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Dennis (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Damon Gupton (Super Pumped), Arrow alum Josh Segarra and newcomer Sammy Fourlas are set to star alongside Chris O’Dowd in Apple’s The Big Door Prize, a half-hour comedy based on M.O. Walsh’s bestselling novel. The series hails from Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek writer/executive producer David West Read, Skydance Television and Parasite producer CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. The Big Door Prize tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the grocery store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. Dennis will play Cass. She has been with...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Alexa Mansour To Recur In Paramount+’s ‘Players’; ‘Legacies’ Adds Zane Phillips As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s Alexa Mansour has joined Paramount+’s esports series Players. The docu-style series comes from Peabody-Award winning American Vandal co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, Funny or Die, Riot Games and CBS Studios. Co-created and executive produced by Yacenda and Perrault, who also directs, Players follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team, as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together. Players is produced by CBS Studios in association...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Hamm to Return as Archangel Gabriel in Second Season of ‘Good Omens’

You can’t keep a good angel down. Jon Hamm is set to return in the heavenly role of Archangel Gabriel in Amazon’s upcoming second season of Good Omens, currently in production in Scotland. The Mad Men star — soon to be seen in Top Gun: Maverick — will will be aided and abetted by the angels Michael, played by returning cast member Doon Mackichan (Toast, Smack the Pony), and Uriel, played by the previously announced Gloria Obianyo (Dune, High Life). They will be joined by new angels, Saraqael, played by Liz Carr (Devs, Silent Witness), and Muriel, played by Quelin Sepulveda (Havoc, The Man...
TV SERIES
Variety

Ahead of ‘Love & Death’ Debut, Texas Monthly Enters Three-Year Development Pact With HBO and HBO Max

Texas Monthly has entered a three-year, first-look development pact with HBO and HBO Max ahead of the debut of the limited series “Love & Death,” inspired by the Texas Monthly Press book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and articles from Texas Monthly by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom (“Love and Death in Silicon Prairie”). Under the deal, Texas Monthly will develop new projects with the WarnerMedia premium cabler and streamer. Since its first issue in Feb. 1973, Texas Monthly has chronicled the politics and personalities (and barbecues and honky-tonks) of the Lone Star...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Robbins
Person
Ginnifer Goodwin
Person
Allison Tolman
Person
Brian Grazer
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Lana Parrilla
Person
Marc Cherry
Person
Marc Webb
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Witcher,’ Kennedy Center Honors, ‘Claws’ Final Season

With the end of the year approaching and a lot of people looking toward time off for the holidays — and thus perhaps some extra time to watch a little TV — several high-profile streaming series are set to launch between Dec. 16 and 22. They include the return of The Witcher, a Yellowstone prequel, HBO Max’s Station Eleven and Emily in Paris. A couple of specials and a pair of season premieres are among the highlights on broadcast and cable. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Head of the Class’ Update Canceled at HBO Max

Head of the Class won’t be graduating to a second season at HBO Max. The streamer has canceled the update of the 1986-91 sitcom after a single season. HBO Max released all 10 episodes of the multi-camera series on Nov. 4. Warner Bros. TV produced Head of the Class. Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen developed the show and executive produced with Bill Lawrence via his Warner Bros.-based Doozer Productions. Like other streamers, HBO Max doesn’t release detailed viewing data for its programming. “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Head of the Class,” HBO Max said in a statement....
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Angie Han: The 10 Best TV Shows of 2021

There are as many different ways to make a great show as there are great shows. But the best shows of 2021 (at least, the best shows of 2021 according to this critic) tended to have two things in common. First, nearly all of them were streaming originals, many from services that launched at the height of the streaming wars last year. Sorry, conventional TV networks. Second, many were defined by their love for the communities they were depicting, whether those communities were a sleepy island plagued by supernatural happenings or a run-down reservation home to teens with California dreams. (Though...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Strikes First-Look Deal With Texas Monthly

HBO is headed to the Lone Star State in search of material. The premium cabler has signed a three-year, first-look deal with Texas Monthly magazine. Under the deal, the publication will develop new projects with the premium cable outlet and its sibling streaming service HBO Max. The deal comes as HBO Max is at work on Love and Death, a Lionsgate TV-produced limited series based on a series of Texas Monthly articles by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom about an infamous 1980 murder case: the killing of Betty Gore by her friend Candy Montgomery. Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe and Patrick...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Television#Why Women Kill#Cbs Studios#Acme Productions
The Hollywood Reporter

Sam Waterston Officially Returning for ‘Law & Order’ Revival at NBC

Jack McCoy is officially returning to Law & Order. Following prolonged negotiations, Sam Waterston has closed a deal to return for NBC’s Law & Order revival. The casting means Waterston will appear in 17 of the show’s 21 seasons, as the revival is being billed as a continuation of the series that launched a multibillion-dollar franchise. Waterston first joined L&O in season five and remained through season 20, when NBC unceremoniously canceled the drama before it could snap Gunsmoke’s record for the longest-running primetime series. (Spinoff SVU accomplished that feat recently.) The actor, who will wrap Netflix’s Grace & Frankie next year, joins Anthony Anderson as actors set to return and reprise their roles on L&O. (Anderson has a one-year deal to return.) New faces joining the franchise include Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan and Camryn Manheim. Following its linear premiere on NBC, episodes of the iconic series will be available on Peacock (and Hulu) in a move that could ultimately help drive interest to NBCUniversal’s struggling streamer. Dick Wolf exec produces the Universal TV series alongside showrunner and frequent collaborator Rick Eid, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. L&O returns Thursday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. on NBC.  
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Succession’ Creator on Season 3 Finale; Hailee Steinfeld on ‘Hawkeye,’ ‘Dickinson’; Best of 2021

Welcome to Episode 147 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be). This week’s episode is our supersized year in review, featuring two timely interviews and a look at the breakout performances and Dan’s best shows of the year list. 1. Headlines of the Year. Jeopardy. Writers versus their agents. IATSE versus the AMPTP. Chris Harrison. Dave...
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Classic Sitcom Reboot After Just 1 Season

It seems like just yesterday that HBO Max premiered a reboot of the classic sitcom Head of the Class. A month ago, the full first season premiered on the streaming platform, and now the series has ceased to be. From showrunners Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, with executive Bill Lawrence...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Sitcom Revived More Than a Decade After Cancellation

Starz has ordered a revival season of the cult classic comedy Party Down, according to a report by Deadline. The series originally aired from 2009 to 2010 with an incredible cast including Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Lizzy Caplan, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally. The revival will reportedly include all of them except for Caplan.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

Guilty Party season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Paramount+?

Following the season 1 finale over at Paramount+, do you expect a Guilty Party season 2 renewal to happen down the road? Is there reason to have hope?. The first thing that we should comment on is the state of the Kate Beckinsale-led dark comedy: Nothing has been 100% decided on in regards to the future. The streaming service has yet to announce anything as of yet, and we have to hope that this is something that will change over the next months.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Miranda Obsession’: Rachel Brosnahan to Star in, Executive Produce Podcast Drama Series for Audible

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor — the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone. Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. She’s joined by an ensemble cast lending their voices to “The Miranda Obsession” that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector. The series is currently in production...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic — though there was one variant-related postponement this week with Cyrano — here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings. This includes red carpets for Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Sing 2 and Emily in Paris. Sing 2 premiere Voice cast members Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Halsey, Eric André and Bono celebrated the release of their animated sequel at the Greek Theatre on Sunday. The family-friendly outdoor event saw audience members given bracelets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy