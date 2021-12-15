‘Why Women Kill’ Returning for Season 3 on Paramount+

Why Women Kill will kill again for Paramount+.

The scripted anthology from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry has been renewed for a third season at the ViacomCBS-backed streamer. The dark comedy will again feature a new cast when it begins its next closed-ended season.

“ Why Women Kill explores the intricate lives of its female characters with a style, charm and dark humor only Marc Cherry can provide,” said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ originals . “We’re so excited that the audience for the series continues to grow, with the second season of Why Women Kill ranking within the top 10 series on Paramount+ in terms of both overall engagement and new subscriber acquisition. We can’t wait to share the new cast of riveting, scandalous characters Marc Cherry has created when the series returns for its third season.”

Paramount+ does not release specific viewership data.

Produced in-house at CBS Studios and alongside Imagine Television Studios, season two featured a cast led by Allison Tolman and Lana Parrilla and set in 1949. The freshman run was toplined by Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu and Kirby Howell-Baptiste and features stories set in the ‘60s, ‘80s and present day.

Cherry, who serves as showrunner, exec produces alongside Brian Grazer, Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, Marc Webb, Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo and David Warren.

The renewal comes after Clemens was tapped to oversee originals at Paramount+ following a streaming-focused restructuring that followed the departure of former CBS All Access scripted topper Julie McNamara, who originally greenlit the series. Clemens, who also runs studio Paramount Television, oversees Paramount+ originals alongside David Nevins, with Brian Robbins overseeing film for the streamer and kids content.