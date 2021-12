Bug bounty programs have for many years represented an excellent means for software and hardware developers to attempt to discover any potential security flaws within their products. For those of you unaware of what these are, they effectively open up doors to hackers around the world to attempt to find any potential issues or backdoors they hadn’t considered or identified themselves. The key benefit is that offering a significant reward gives the community a huge incentive to dig significantly deeper than any paid company might. All while, at the same time, clearly being useful in that if no faults are discovered, they don’t have to pay anyone anything!

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO