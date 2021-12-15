Breaking: Travis Hunter Recruiting Update

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Travis Hunter, the nation's top football prospect in the 2022 class flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, which is coached by Deion Sanders, on Wednesday's Signing Day. As Fitz explains, this move shook college football and it was initially reported that Hunter had signed a $1.5 million Name Image and Likeness deal with Barstool Sports, which offers Sanders' podcast on its network. However, both Barstool and Jackson are denying a deal is in place. This is frightening for college football's "haves" because now they can lose an elite five-star player to an HBCU but Fitz loves this.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO