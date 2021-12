The following post contains potential spoilers for Hawkeye. There are a lot of mysteries swirling through this season of Hawkeye, but the most important might be the watch that the Tracksuit Mafia is trying to retrieve in Episode 1. The watch was supposedly recovered from the remains of Avengers Compound, which was destroyed in Avengers: Endgame. But for all these criminals to go to this trouble to steal it, it must be more than a nice timepiece — and odds are they are trying to steal it for whoever is really in charge of the organization.

