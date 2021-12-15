ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sean McVay breaks down Matthew Stafford's recent play-action success

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2f5b_0dNbXIx700

With a new shiny toy in Matthew Stafford under center to begin the season, Sean McVay was starting to stray away from what made the Los Angeles Rams’ offense so effective in previous years.

Play action was a staple with Jared Goff at quarterback and Todd Gurley in the backfield, keeping defenses off-balance with misdirection and fake handoffs. The Rams used less play action in the first half of the season but it’s returned in recent weeks.

Amid the team’s two-game winning streak, McVay explains how effective Stafford has been in play-action situations in the last few weeks.

“I really think it’s been a reflection and a result of him being able to maximize the opportunities that we’ve had,” McVay said Tuesday. “And then I think some of the tough hard-earned runs by Sony (Michel). We talked about some of the identity stuff. I think the good offenses do a good job of having the run and the pass complement one another and I think you’ve seen that come to life the last couple weeks. But some of those throws that Matthew made last night on those deep shots, the one to Van Jefferson as he’s going to his left, still on the move, uncorks that thing 60 yards in perfect stride. And then the throw that he makes to Cooper (Kupp) on his similar kind of rollout where he is setting up and drops it right in over the top. Great route because (Byron) Murphy is in a really good position. Those are two of the best throws that you’ll see and that’s pure talent, but then also a great feel and understanding of where the ball should go based on the coverage that we got right there. I thought those two plays were as important as anything for what they represented during the course of the game and the momentum that kind of shifted in our favor as a result of both those positive plays.”

During Monday night’s impressive win over the Arizona Cardinals, Stafford completed seven of his eight play-action attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown.

The touchdown was a remarkable play in which Stafford faked the handoff and rolled to his left, uncorking a missile down the field to Van Jefferson to give the Rams a 20-13 lead to begin the second half. The other play that McVay talked about was a play-action play where Stafford delivered a pinpoint pass to Cooper Kupp despite Byron Murphy having perfect coverage on the dynamic wideout.

This now marks the second straight week where McVay has implemented more play-action plays in the offense. As McVay iterated, some of the credit for the team’s recent success in play-action deserves to go to Sony Michel due to his efforts on the ground.

Following a three-game skid, the Rams are seemingly finding a perfect blend of what works for Stafford by mixing in more play-action sets. With Los Angeles just a game behind Arizona in the NFC West now, they’re hoping to see more fruitful results from the offense in Week 15 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Kurt Warner’s blunt take on Matthew Stafford will make Rams fans question team’s playoff fate

The Los Angeles Rams’ season has been a tale of two halves. The Rams started off 7-1 led by then-early MVP candidate Matthew Stafford, who had Los Angeles’ offense as one of the best in the league. Stafford and the Rams’ offense has since sputtered, with the team going 2-3 after their hot start. Former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner has a blunt take on Stafford that will make fans question the team’s playoff fate.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
turfshowtimes.com

Bold predictions: Tyler Higbee, Matthew Stafford, and NFL policy changes

The NFL has postponed the Rams-Seahawks game until Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT for COVID-19 reasons. The Los Angeles Rams have been absolutely hammered by a sudden spread of COVID-19 in their facilities this week, the total coming to 25 players on Thursday. After taking care of the Arizona Cardinals in a 30-23 victory, LA turns its attention to the Seattle Seahawks in a much worst state.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

Jaguars Legend Knows Who Next Head Coach Should Be

Late Wednesday night – or early Thursday morning depending on your definition – the Jacksonville Jaguars finally made a decision on Urban Meyer. Earlier this week, allegations emerged suggesting players and assistant coaches in Jacksonville had enough of Meyer. Yesterday, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during practice.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Sony#Cooper Lrb#The Arizona Cardinals
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
NFL
thecomeback.com

The Cleveland Browns have signed a new quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a troubling number of players testing positive for COVID-19, which means that they could have to play on Sunday without a lot of them. One of those players is quarterback Baker Mayfield, who tested positive and could miss the game if he doesn’t have at least two negative tests by Saturday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy