Public Health

Kenya detects 3 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNairobi [Kenya] December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Kenya's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday it has detected three cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the country. The cases were detected among travellers at the country's airports, said Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary of the Ministry of Health. "We have detected Omicron...

Reuters

Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022

CHICAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - As the Omicron variant gains momentum in Europe and the United States, scientists are rewriting their expectations for the COVID-19 pandemic next year. Just weeks ago, disease experts were predicting that countries would begin to emerge from the pandemic in 2022 after enduring a series...
SCIENCE
WEKU

Omicron may be less severe in South Africa. That may not be the case for the U.S.

It's been about a month since scientists first detected the highly mutated coronavirus variant dubbed "omicron." Since then, scientists have come to learn that omicron spreads faster than the delta variant and is the quickest-spreading variant the world has yet faced. It also has a huge ability to bypass immune protection and cause breakthrough infections.
SCIENCE
Omicron cases doubling at least every 3 days, says WHO

Geneva [Switzerland], December 18 (ANI): Amid the unabated spread of the Omicron cases around the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said infection numbers of the new variant is doubling at least every 3 days. The new variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta strain in...
WORLD
Gujarat's Rajkot reports its first Omicron case

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], December 19 (ANI): The first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in the Rajkot district of Gujarat, said the district collector Arun Mahesh Babu on Sunday. The patient is a 23-year-old Tanzanian national, studying at RK University, Rajkot. He has been admitted to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Airport to fine carriers for unvaxxed passengers

Ghana's main international airport is set to fine airlines $3,500 for every passenger found to be unvaccinated against Covid-19, or who test positive for the virus upon arrival, the airport's operator said on Monday. The rule comes into effect on Tuesday at Kotoka International Airport in the capital, Accra, and...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

EU to decide on new Covid jab as Omicron rages

The EU's drug regulator was set to decide Monday whether to approve a fifth Covid jab as the US warned of a bleak winter with the Omicron variant spurring new waves of infections globally. Since it was first reported in South Africa in November, Omicron has been identified in dozens of countries, prompting many to reimpose travel restrictions and other measures. Despite indications it is not more severe than the Delta variant -- still the dominant strain -- Omicron has been shown in early data to have higher transmissibility and a worrying resistance to vaccines. Coronavirus has killed over 5.3 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
PUBLIC HEALTH

