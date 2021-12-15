ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William & Mary names scholarship after the late Colin Powell

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A new scholarship at William & Mary has been named for former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died earlier this year.

The university says the scholarship is designed to cultivate leaders who can emulate Powell’s example as a statesman.

Powell rose to the rank of four-star general before becoming the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He later joined President George W. Bush’s administration as secretary of state. All three of Powell’s children attended William & Mary.

The scholarship will go to at least six students who want to study abroad each year.

Powell died in October of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

