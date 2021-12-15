ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kurt Warner is worried about which Matthew Stafford the Rams will get in the playoffs

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQn0R_0dNbWE6K00

It was often mentioned after the Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Lions that the veteran quarterback has never won a playoff game. And prior to Monday night’s win over the Lions, he had never even beaten a team with at least 10 wins in his entire career.

Part of that is because the Lions rarely had a top defense or a great supporting cast around Stafford, but he won’t make excuses for his own struggles in big games, either.

With the Rams, Stafford has Pro Bowlers all around him and a golden opportunity to make a deep playoff run. But Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner worries about what version of Stafford the Rams will get in the playoffs because he can be inconsistent at times.

“As always, it’s gonna come down to consistency at quarterback, and I’m still kind of holding my breath with the Rams,” Warner told Mike Silver of Bally Sports. “I’m worried about who Matthew Stafford is gonna be in the playoffs. We’ve seen him play really well at times, like (Monday) night, but we’ve also seen him make some brutal mistakes that keep his team from winning. And when the playoffs come, we don’t know which Matthew Stafford we’re going to get.”

Warner noted that Stafford has always been in a situation where he feels like he has to win games for his team and carry them on his back. That’s not necessarily wrong, but now in Los Angeles, he doesn’t have to take on that burden.

He has Cooper Kupp to make plays at receiver, Sony Michel and Darrell Henderson Jr. at running back and a defense that boasts Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald. Stafford no longer has to be Superman for the Rams.

Warner just wonders if he’s gotten out of that mindset, and whether it will come back in the playoffs in a negative way.

“So my question is, who are we gonna get come playoff time?” he continued. “We’ve seen both in Detroit — we saw them win some games because he’s Matthew Stafford, and we saw them lose some games because he’s Matthew Stafford. When he gets into the playoffs this time, if things aren’t going great — and a lot of times in the playoffs, they aren’t — who will show up?”

If the Rams get the Stafford that completed 23 of his 30 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams’ 30-23 win over the Cardinals on Monday night, they’re going to go a long way in the postseason. But if he plays the way he did during the team’s three-game losing streak when he threw three pick-sixes and five total interceptions, they could be one-and-done.

Comments / 9

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
thespun.com

NFL Decides On New Kickoff Time For Rams-Seahawks Game

Another domino has fallen in the NFL’s current scheduling crisis. This time, it’s the big NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams getting a new kickoff time. On Friday, the NFL officially moved the Seahawks-Rams game from Sunday to Tuesday. That game will now...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darrell Henderson#American Football#Lions#Pro Bowlers#Hall Of Fame#Stafford The Rams#Bally Sports
The Spun

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr Has 1-Word Message For Fans

Earlier this week, Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the several Los Angeles Rams players to test positive for COVID-19. But now, just a few days later, the veteran wide receiver seems to have an update on his status. Taking to Twitter on Friday afternoon, Beckham updated fans with a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RamDigest

Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams worked remotely today – not meeting in-person or undergoing practice – as they attempt to minimize the current COVID-19 outbreak they’ve currently faced with. Therefore, Wednesday's injury report is an estimation on the Rams side of things. In terms of the Seahawks, they...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Bold predictions: Tyler Higbee, Matthew Stafford, and NFL policy changes

The NFL has postponed the Rams-Seahawks game until Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT for COVID-19 reasons. The Los Angeles Rams have been absolutely hammered by a sudden spread of COVID-19 in their facilities this week, the total coming to 25 players on Thursday. After taking care of the Arizona Cardinals in a 30-23 victory, LA turns its attention to the Seattle Seahawks in a much worst state.
NFL
Extra

Zachary Levi Talks His Resemblance to NFL Great Kurt Warner

“Extra” spoke with Zachary Levi at the premiere of “American Underdog,” in which he plays legendary quarterback Kurt Warner. Of his resemblance to the NFL star, Levi shared, “I wasn’t thinking ever in my life like, ‘I think I look like Kurt Warner.’ That thought never crossed my mind, but once they offered me the job, I was kinda researching it all and looking at him and I was like… ‘Not bad.’”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy