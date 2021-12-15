ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran narrows down differences with IAEA: Spokesperson

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTehran [Iran], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said talks between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have made progress on...

