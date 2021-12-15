ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Raymond organization plans to build community for homeless veterans in Vicksburg

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Center for Police and Sheriffs (MCPS) in Raymond plans to build a tiny home community for homeless veterans at an old mobile home park in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Post reported the organization plans to build 12 tiny homes at the former McDonald Trailer Park on U.S. 61 South, near Tomato Place.

MCPS Executive Director Steve Picket said the organization will receive a $764,000 grant from the Mississippi Home Corporation in January 2022 to fund the project.

The newspaper reported the community will serve as free, short-term housing for veterans and homeless people to assist them in finding work and a home of their own. Picket said he expects the residents to stay at the community for a year or two while they get help becoming self-sufficient. They will be provided with food, counseling and a home while they transition in the community.

He said MCPS is working to become certified by the Mississippi Home Corporation. The next steps are to clear the mobile home park and secure permits from the City of Vicksburg.

