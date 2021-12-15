ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mobile LB Robert Woodyard Flips from Alabama to Auburn

By Blake Byler
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XaDMI_0dNbVbAi00

Robert Woodyard's Twitter account (@RobertWoodyard2)

Longtime Alabama commit Robert Woodyard announced his intentions to sign with Auburn on Wednesday.

The flip does not come as a huge surprise. The linebacker out of Williamson High School in Mobile had been committed to the Crimson Tide since June of 2020, but has not visited Tuscaloosa since this past June. Instead he visited Auburn multiple times throughout the summer and fall, indicating a switch may be coming.

Woodyard made the decision official to join the Tigers at a ceremony on Early Signing Day. He is one of several in-state guys joining Auburn coach Bryan Harsin's first full recruiting class on the Plains. Woodyard is not ranked in the SI99 list of best prospect in the class of 2022.

Even with the flip from Woodyard, Alabama will be fine at the position with the No. 1 outside linebacker Jeremiah Alexander and SI99 inside linebacker Shawn Murphy already in the 2022 class, and the Crimson Tide could add at least one more linebacker with names like Shemar James, Jihaad Campbell or Marvin Jones Jr. before all is said and done. All three guys are set to announce a decision on Wednesday, and Alabama is in the mix for each guy.

Woodyard has missed the majority of his senior season due to a meniscus tear he suffered in September that required surgery to repair.

In his last full season of football in 2020, Woodyard totaled 90 solo tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and 12 tackles for loss. He was a Class 4A All-State selection as well.

Comments / 4

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Chargers Announce New Update On TE Donald Parham Jr

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr left the field on a stretcher following a brutal collision with the turf. Quarterback Justin Herbert tried to find Parham in the back of the endzone on a fourth down play. The 24-year-old tight end dropped the pass as he hit the turf and he appeared to be knocked unconscious.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to nation's top recruit signing with Deion Sanders, Jackson State

The nation’s top overall prospect in 5-star cornerback Travis Hunter shocked the college football recruiting world Wednesday. Hunter, from Collins Hill, Georgia, flipped his commitment on signing day and inked with Deion Sanders and Jackson State over Florida State. He had been committed to FSU since March 3, 2020.
NFL
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Said And Done#Marvin Jones#American Football#Williamson High School#Auburn#Tigers#Si99
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Urban Meyer Getting Fired

Late Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer. A report from earlier this week alleged players and assistant coaches were fed up with Meyer. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo alleged that Meyer kicked him during a practice. Fewer than 12 hours later, Jaguars...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

4 Coaches Mentioned As Candidates For Jaguars Job

Late on Wednesday night, Shad Kahn and the Jaguars organization announced a sudden end to the Urban Meyer coaching era in Jacksonville. Just as quickly as the first-year NFL coach was asked to pack his bags, new head coaching candidates are already being suggested. According to NFL insider Pete Prisco,...
NFL
WLBT

Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

OU football notepad: Caleb Williams speaks out about Brent Venables hire

NORMAN -- Since Caleb Williams took over as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback in October, he hasn’t spoken publicly. But that changed on Wednesday, as he made a guest appearance on “The Podcast on the Prairie” hosted by OU players Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis. Williams discussed several...
NORMAN, OK
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy