Mobile LB Robert Woodyard Flips from Alabama to Auburn

Robert Woodyard's Twitter account (@RobertWoodyard2)

Longtime Alabama commit Robert Woodyard announced his intentions to sign with Auburn on Wednesday.

The flip does not come as a huge surprise. The linebacker out of Williamson High School in Mobile had been committed to the Crimson Tide since June of 2020, but has not visited Tuscaloosa since this past June. Instead he visited Auburn multiple times throughout the summer and fall, indicating a switch may be coming.

Woodyard made the decision official to join the Tigers at a ceremony on Early Signing Day. He is one of several in-state guys joining Auburn coach Bryan Harsin's first full recruiting class on the Plains. Woodyard is not ranked in the SI99 list of best prospect in the class of 2022.

Even with the flip from Woodyard, Alabama will be fine at the position with the No. 1 outside linebacker Jeremiah Alexander and SI99 inside linebacker Shawn Murphy already in the 2022 class, and the Crimson Tide could add at least one more linebacker with names like Shemar James, Jihaad Campbell or Marvin Jones Jr. before all is said and done. All three guys are set to announce a decision on Wednesday, and Alabama is in the mix for each guy.

Woodyard has missed the majority of his senior season due to a meniscus tear he suffered in September that required surgery to repair.

In his last full season of football in 2020, Woodyard totaled 90 solo tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and 12 tackles for loss. He was a Class 4A All-State selection as well.