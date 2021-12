Apple has finally released iOS 15.2 to the general public. This is the second major update to iOS 15 and brings a lot of missing features that Apple initially announced for iOS 15 at WWDC 2021, such as Digital Legacy, App Privacy Reports, Apple Music Voice Plan, and more. If you have an iPhone compatible with iOS 15, you can head over to Settings → General → Software Update and install iOS 15.2 right now. Here is all you need to know about iOS 15.2.

