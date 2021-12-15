ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powdersville, SC

Powdersville Water Adopts Annual Budget

By Journal
thejournalonline.com
 4 days ago

At their November meeting, the Powdersville Water (PW) Board of Directors approved the operating budget for 2022. The new budget includes a 4 percent rate increase for customers that will become effective with the January 2022 billing. The recommendation for...

