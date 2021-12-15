Powdersville Water Adopts Annual Budget

The Montrose Board of County Commissioners formally adopted the 2022 proposed budget of $121,668,439 million. Adoption of the final budget included minimal changes from the recommended budget presented by County Manager Jon Waschbusch in October. These changes include funding for an update of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan, a grant match for Hazard Mitigation Planning and the addition of a communicable disease specialist in public health. The final budget includes three new deputies for the Sheriff’s Office which was an adjustment from the five deputies included in the proposed budget. Collectively, the changes resulted in the final budget being $144,254 less than the draft budget.

MONTROSE COUNTY, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO