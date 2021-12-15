ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

National Weather Service Warns Minnesotans to Prepare to be Without Heat

By Carly Ross
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a chance for bad storms, including possible tornados across southern Minnesota tonight. Because of the high wind warning in our area, the National Weather Service is warning Minnesotans to prepare to possibly be without heat "for a prolonged period of time." The National Weather Service has a high...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Snow Squall May Affect Motorists In Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A heads-up for motorists in southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a “Special Weather Statement” due to the arrival of snow that could affect roads in the region through Saturday morning:. “Light snow is currently moving into southeast Minnesota and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Tornado Total For Southern Minnesota Rises to Six

The National Weather Service has confirmed four more tornadoes were spawned by the historic storms that raced across Minnesota Wednesday night. Survey teams today reported an EF-1 tornado has been confirmed near Plainview. it struck around 8 PM and was on the ground about 4 1/2 miles an area that ran southeast to the northeast of Plainview. The National Weather Service estimated its’ top winds at 93 miles an hour and found it damaged or peeled off the roofs of several farm buildings and sheds, but most of the damage was to trees.
PLAINVIEW, MN
Y-105FM

Freeborn County Hit Hard By Wednesday’s Storm In SE Minnesota

Albert Lea, MN (KROC AM News) - Freeborn County may have taken the brunt of the storm that swept across southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. Sheriff Kurt Freitag says a tornado warning was issued for Freeborn County around 6:45 pm. Freitag says severe weather with winds gusting to 70 mph hit the county within minutes.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
City
Wabasha, MN
State
Minnesota State
Y-105FM

It Was A Historic Storm That Hit Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The weather system that affected southern Minnesota and parts of Iowa and Wisconsin on Wednesday was historic, as promised by the National Weather Service. Record temperature and wind speeds were set and for the first time ever, tornadoes were reported in December in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

A Double Weather Whammy For Southern Minnesota Motorists

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Residents in southern Minnesota are facing a double weather whammy. Dense fog has developed across the region as warmer air moved in during the overnight hours. A dense fog advisory will be in effect through mid-morning. And then a very powerful storm system will...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesotans#Dodge#Kttc#Xcel Energy#Manual#The Get Up Go#Kroc
Y-105FM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Rochester and Neighboring Areas

LaCrosse - WI, US, National Weather Service. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR WESTERN WINONA...OLMSTED...SOUTHWESTERN WABASHA...DODGE AND FILLMORE COUNTIES... At 739 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mantorville to 6 miles northwest of Wykoff to 6 miles southwest of Harmony, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chatfield, St. Charles, Pine Island, Eyota, Oronoco, Dover, Lanesboro, Plainview, Rushford and Altura. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 205 and 246. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for northeastern Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Stewartville May Be In The Dark Until Friday – Or Longer

Oronoco, MN (KROC AM News) - Oronoco-based People’s Energy Cooperative is still experiencing widespread power outages throughout its southeast Minnesota service territory due to Wednesday’s storm. Stewartville was especially hard hit and the co-op says because of extensive and severe damage, customers in the city “should expect to...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
Y-105FM

Tornado Reported Near Rochester – 78 MPH Wind Gust at RST

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, the record-setting warmth that covered much of southern Minnesota ushered in an extremely rare night of severe weather throughout the region. A super-fast moving line of thunderstorms moved through the Rochester area between 7 and 8 PM with wind gusts nearing 80 miles...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Man Killed By Tree During Wednesday’s Storm

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was killed during the storm that hit the city Wednesday evening and his death is being called “weather-related.”. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman says the victim was hit by a section of a tree that snapped and landed on him and his truck.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

UPDATE: State Patrol Confirms Fatality In Pine Island Crash

Pine Island, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed at least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Pine Island. The crash happened around 8:00 am Wednesday on northbound Highway 52 between Oronoco and Pine Island and involved two semi-trucks, a commercial truck and three passenger vehicles.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

The ‘Little Yellowstone of Minnesota’ is Just Two Hours Away from Rochester

Have you ever heard of 'the Little Yellowstone of Minnesota?' It's a park that is often called by that name, and it's just a little over two hours away from Rochester. My wife and I took a trip to the real Yellowstone National Park (the one in Wyoming and Montana) back in October and were stunned by the scenic beauty and natural features of America's very first national park. So when I stumbled on this story about a park called the 'Little Yellowstone of Minnesota' it caught my attention.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy