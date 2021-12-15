ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N’Golo Kante available as Chelsea take on Everton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
N’Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah will return from injury when Chelsea host Everton at Stamford Bridge in Thursday’s Premier League clash.

Midfielder Kante has been sidelined with knee trouble, while defender Chalobah has shaken off a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic should finish isolating due to Covid-19 on Friday, while left-back Ben Chilwell remains out of action due to knee ligament damage.

Everton forwards Richarlison (calf) and Andros Townsend (broken foot) are set for weeks on the sidelines.

Left-back Lucas Digne, who was dropped for the last two matches after a fall-out with manager Rafael Benitez, was due to return but reported ill on Wednesday.

Midfielder Allan could come back after missing Sunday’s defeat at Crystal Palace with a groin problem, while captain Seamus Coleman’s bruised foot will be assessed.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Chalobah, Sarr, Silva, Azpilicueta, James, Alonso, Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Barkley, Ziyech, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Delph, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Iwobi, Doucoure, Allan, Gomes, Gray, Rondon, Begovic, Kenny, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Onyango, Simms, Tosun, Gordon, Dobbin.

