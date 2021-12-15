David Elsworth announces retirement

David Elsworth trainer of the great Desert Orchid, has announced his retirement after a long and illustrious career.

‘Dessie’, as the dashing grey was affectionately known by his adoring public, won the 1989 Cheltenham Gold Cup as well as the King George VI Chase four times and the 1990 Irish Grand National – among many other big races.

Elsworth won a host of major jump races, including the 1988 Grand National with Rhyme ‘N’ Reason and the Queen Mother Champion Chase with Barnbrook Again in 1989 and 1990.

David Elsworth with Desert Orchid in Hyde Park, London (Rebecca Naden/PA) (PA Archive)

The 82-year-old was a leading dual-purpose trainer for many years with the legendary stayer, Persian Punch, one of his most popular Flat horses.

But on Wednesday afternoon Elsworth confirmed he had decided to call it a day.

He told the PA news agency: “If you go to a party, there is a time to go home.

“I’m not upset or downhearted about anything. It is just time to move on. I’ve had a great time.”

