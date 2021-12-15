ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romulus, MI

Detroit’s Renaissance Global Logistics Renews and Expands Leases in Romulus

By Jake Bekemeyer
dbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenaissance Global Logistics (RGL) in Detroit announced it will renew its lease and expand its local footprint by 43 percent at Northline Industrial Center located at 38481 W. Huron River Dr. in Romulus. Savills, a London-based global real estate provider, represented RGL in the new lease, which adds 347,383...

www.dbusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Yellow Logistics Expands Pool Distribution Services To Dallas Markets

Yellow Corp's (NASDAQ: YELL) custom logistics brokerage Yellow Logistics expands its retail pool distribution with a new facility in Mesquite, Texas. The new location is a 138,000 sq. ft. facility with 23 processing doors and a large, gated trailer drop lot. The company noted that the pool distribution program consolidates...
MESQUITE, TX
dbusiness.com

Portfolio Firm of Detroit’s Huron Capital Acquires West Coast Seafood Supplier

Aquamar Holdings, a portfolio company of Detroit private equity firm Huron Capital, has acquired seafood supplier Shining Ocean Inc. in Washington state. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “We continue to see growing demand in the seafood manufacturing and branded product spaces,” says James Dickinson, vice president of Huron...
DETROIT, MI
foodlogistics.com

Global Container Logistics Players Rethinking Logistic Strategies

A majority of the container logistics industry (75%) is rethinking its logistics strategy in the next year, according to a survey from Container xChange. “We foresee that COVID-19 and its new variants will continue to disrupt the port operations and labor capacity as we progress into the year 2022. Persistent unpredictability is warranted. We’ve also started to observe container prices and leasing rates going down. Once prices slide significantly, they risk crashing. If we look at the current demand, we see that the demand for containers hasn’t increased significantly,” says Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and CEO, Container xChange. “The current spike in rates is caused by a temporary supply crunch. But, with disruptions such as labor union conflicts at U.S. ports easing up, we’ll also see the capacity challenge improving. However, the ‘return to normal’ seems to be coming earlier than many of us first anticipated, and it might be as early as the second half of 2022.
INDUSTRY
GlobeSt.com

JV Plans Global Gateway Institutional Logistics Venture

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. and the Townsend Group have formed a joint-venture partnership, with plans to deploy up to $400 million of equity to acquire, develop and operate global gateway institutional logistics assets within the U.S. “Bridge’s partnership with Townsend represents a significant milestone...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Romulus, MI
Business
City
Romulus, MI
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
dbusiness.com

Survey: Manufacturers Weary About Move to Smart Production

LIFT, the Detroit-based, Department of Defense-supported national manufacturing innovation institute released results of a survey in collaboration with platinum members Siemens and Kearney and partner SME that showed manufacturers see smart manufacturing as part of the future but need the guidance of a partner to minimize risk. “As a national...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Novi’s Lineage Logistics to Expand Port Facilities in Georgia

Lineage Logistics in Novi, one of the largest temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers in the world, is expanding its facility network near the major port in Savannah, Ga. to handle fresh produce and perishable imports. The company says it will invest $62 million in a new building, which,...
GEORGIA STATE
dbusiness.com

Capital Construction Combines with West Michigan Roofing Firm

Capital Construction, a provider of roof replacement and other exterior restoration services and a portfolio company of O2 Investment Partners in Bloomfield Hills, announced it has partnered with Irish Roofing and Exteriors headquartered in Grand Rapids. “Larry and Ju have grown Irish into one of the leading roofers in Michigan,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

GM’s BrightDrop Ships First EV600s to FedEx

BrightDrop, an electric commercial delivery and logistics business from General Motors Co. in Detroit, announced the delivery of the first five of 500 EV600 electric light commercial vehicles to FedEx at is Inglewood, Calif. FedEx Express facility. FedEx, headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., is the first customer to receive the EV600s,...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Party Logistics#Real Estate#Rgk#Savills#Rgl#The James Group#James Group International
freightwaves.com

Radiant Logistics adds global freight platform Navegate in $35M deal

Third-party logistics provider Radiant Logistics announced Monday the acquisition of global freight management platform Navegate for $35 million. Headquartered near Minneapolis-St. Paul, Navegate provides digital logistics services internationally and domestically out of offices in Chicago and Shanghai. Its offerings include customs brokerage, freight forwarding and truck brokerage, as well as drayage and transload services. The company’s proprietary trade platform provides advanced purchase order and vendor management.
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

Unilever opts for Maersk to manage its global ocean and air logistics

Maersk has signed a four-year contract with FMCG and food production giant Unilever to provide operational management of its global ocean and air freight transport. The agreement will also see the carrier develop and manage Unilever’s International Control Tower Solution, which will build on the Virtual Ocean Control Tower debuted earlier this year and be underpinned by Maersk´s digital supply chain platform, NeoNav, a core part of the agreement.
INDUSTRY
Forbes

Going Global Isn’t Easy, But It’s Worth It: Tips For Expanding Successfully

Craig Walker is the Founder & CEO of Dialpad. He has 20+ yrs experience as an entrepreneur, venture capitalist, tech executive and attorney. Back in February 2016, I flew across the Pacific Ocean to open my company's first international office. It was in the heart of Tokyo. At the end of our street was the Imperial Palace, home to the emperor of Japan. A couple of blocks to the south, high-speed bullet trains blasted out of Tokyo Station, headed for Kyoto.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
dbusiness.com

Bloomfield Hills’ TriMas Purchases Two Companies

TriMas in Bloomfield Hills, a global manufacturer and provider of products in the consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets based, today announced it has signed agreements to acquire Omega Plastics in Clinton Township and TFI Aerospace in Ontario, Canada. Omega will be added to the company’s packaging division and TFI...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
dcvelocity.com

FedEx Logistics Enhances Customer Experience Globally with CargoWise

FedEx Logistics Enhances Customer Experience Globally with CargoWise. Integration of industry-leading platform latest step in meeting digital needs of customers. MEMPHIS, Tenn. Dec. 9, 2021 – FedEx Logistics, Inc., a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), announced that its FedEx Trade Networks business unit is integrating the WiseTech Global’s CargoWise digital platform into its global ocean and air transportation network.
INDUSTRY
Detroit News

GM bids a brusque farewell to the CEO of Cruise. Here's what may have driven that

Surprise! Dan Ammann has abruptly left the CEO role at Cruise LLC, the autonomous driving unit that is majority owned by General Motors Co. Just two months ago, Ammann played a starring role in GM's Investor Day presentation, where the automaker said it could double revenue to $280 billion by 2030. Ammann explained that Cruise alone could account for at least $50 billion of that $140 billion in growth.
BUSINESS
CNN

Rivian to open $5 billion manufacturing plant in Georgia

Washington, DC (CNN Business) — Rivian, the electric vehicle maker, plans to begin construction on a second manufacturing plant in 2022 even as it is falling short of its production goals at its existing plant. Rivian announced Thursday that the new $5 billion facility east of Atlanta, Georgia, will...
GEORGIA STATE
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy