Detroit’s Renaissance Global Logistics Renews and Expands Leases in Romulus

A majority of the container logistics industry (75%) is rethinking its logistics strategy in the next year, according to a survey from Container xChange. “We foresee that COVID-19 and its new variants will continue to disrupt the port operations and labor capacity as we progress into the year 2022. Persistent unpredictability is warranted. We’ve also started to observe container prices and leasing rates going down. Once prices slide significantly, they risk crashing. If we look at the current demand, we see that the demand for containers hasn’t increased significantly,” says Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and CEO, Container xChange. “The current spike in rates is caused by a temporary supply crunch. But, with disruptions such as labor union conflicts at U.S. ports easing up, we’ll also see the capacity challenge improving. However, the ‘return to normal’ seems to be coming earlier than many of us first anticipated, and it might be as early as the second half of 2022.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO