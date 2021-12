Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were transported to St. Mary's hospital yesterday with injuries suffered in a traffic crash several miles west of Pine Island. The State Patrol says the crash was reported just after 4:30 PM along Highway 57 at the intersection with Goodhue County Road. Officials reported that 25-year-old Savanna Smith of Kenyon was driving west on a County Road when her SUV collided with a car traveling south on Highway 57. The other driver was identified as 35-year-old Stefani Jones of Madison Wisconsin.

PINE ISLAND, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO