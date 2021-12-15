Strike Up the Band

As we’ve always understood it, there are differences between cover bands and tribute bands. A cover band plays someone else’s music, while a tribute band actually tries to re-create the full magic of the artist in terms of how they sing and play the songs, how they move on stage and even how they look and dress. We’re not quite sure why E!’s new music competition Clash of the Cover Bands doesn’t have “tribute” in the title, save for alliteration, but either way it’s a lot more fun than most reality bouts of this type on TV. The show, produced by The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon, has been on since late October, and it’s nearly as glitzy as The Masked Singer, from its judges (who doesn’t love Adam Lambert?) to its fashion, a refreshing change from the now-formulaic set-ups on Idol and The Voice.

