ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Strike Up the Band

By From Staff Reports
Brenham Banner-Press
 3 days ago

In addition to all the marching band events and contests this fall, Cub Band members have been working on...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
musicinminnesota.com

How to Come Up With a Band Name

The journey of a music band member usually challenges them with several thought-provoking ordeals throughout their lifespan. However, coming up with a band name has to be one of the toughest among them. You cannot just open up the dictionary and name the band with the first word your vision encounters (it may give you the best ever band name, though, if you are lucky). A band name has to tell a story, the story of your band. In this article, we will discuss some ways that address the question, ‘how to come up with a band name?’ and are applicable for a rock band as well as any other kind of music band.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
dbknews.com

Three UMD bands return to The Clarice for Kaleidoscope of Bands

The University Band performs at the Kaleidoscope of Bands concert at The Clarice on Dec. 3, 2021. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback). The University of Maryland’s University Band, Maryland Community Band and Mighty Sound of Maryland Marching Band came together for Kaleidoscope of Bands, a joint performance on Friday night. If this...
MUSIC
kiowacountypress.net

Home Country – Strike up the band

It began the way most miracles do: by accident or the hand of God, take your pick. It might have been the weather, at least partly. For winter, the day had been almost balmy and warm. You know, sweaters instead of heavy coats. No mittens in sight. Then there were...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Jazz Band#Marching Band#Orchestra#Cub Band
mukilteobeacon.com

George Smeby – Band

George is a Showband member who has been performing since the 5th grade. His friends describe him as hardworking, outgoing, funny, and smart. He credits Mr. Moody, his middle school band teacher, as playing an important role in his early musical education. "He showed me the true value of music and inspired me to play in concert band and showband all four years that I have gone to Kamiak." George values the relationships and memories he has made in the performing arts. He plans to study Exercise Science and Nutrition while continuing to grow as a musician at a four-year university.
MUSIC
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Band Warmed Up for Winter Concert

The Mid-Prairie High School band department is soaring into the holiday season with their winter concert on Monday. The concert will feature a performance from the jazz band, saxophone ensemble and concert band with Christmas carols and pieces from the Count Basie Orchestra, Benny Golson and Karl King. Looking back on last year’s performance and the impacts from COVID-19, instrumental music teacher David Kunz expresses his joy to be able to perform in front of a full audience for this year’s winter concert, “It’s so much more exciting, so much more enjoyable, so much more satisfying to play for an audience. It’s just great to have audiences live and do a performance live. It’s why we’re musicians, we want to perform.”
HIGH SCHOOL
fargounderground.com

A Big Band Christmas – Kicks Band of Fargo Moorhead

When it comes to Big Band Jazz, it is hard to beat the Kicks Band of Fargo Moorhead. They will perform their “A Big Band Christmas” program at The TAK Music Venue on Tuesday, December 21 at 7:30 pm. You are sure to enjoy this eclectic Holiday mix...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
L.A. Weekly

Catching up with an E! Clash of the Cover Bands Winner (Q&A)

As we’ve always understood it, there are differences between cover bands and tribute bands. A cover band plays someone else’s music, while a tribute band actually tries to re-create the full magic of the artist in terms of how they sing and play the songs, how they move on stage and even how they look and dress. We’re not quite sure why E!’s new music competition Clash of the Cover Bands doesn’t have “tribute” in the title, save for alliteration, but either way it’s a lot more fun than most reality bouts of this type on TV. The show, produced by The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon, has been on since late October, and it’s nearly as glitzy as The Masked Singer, from its judges (who doesn’t love Adam Lambert?) to its fashion, a refreshing change from the now-formulaic set-ups on Idol and The Voice.
MUSIC
classical-scene.com

A Musical DNA Test

At the Cambridge Multicultural Arts Center, Composer/director Oliver Caplan described how Juventas New Music Ensemble’s “Source Code” connected five composers to their heritages, spanning back multiple generations, with roots going leading to Italy, Ireland, Iran, Mexico, and America through Negro Spirituals. Saturday’s show was simulcast on YouTube for those who did not want to attend in-person (which is how this reviewer enjoyed the concert).
CAMBRIDGE, MA
culturemap.com

Sarah Brightman in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Sarah Brightman comes to Sugar Land as part of her A Christmas Symphony Tour. Accompanied by an orchestra and a choir, Brightman will perform show-stopping renditions of classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday favorites and her greatest hits.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Brenham Banner-Press

The Damned postpone UK tour with original lineup until late 2022

The Damned have postponed their UK tour until late 2022. The punk legends planned to reunite and head out on the road with their original lineup - including founding members Dave Vanian, Rat Scabies, Captain Sensible and Brian James - in July 2021 after announcing their comeback last year, but now they have delayed the dates due to the pandemic.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy