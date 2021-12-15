ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' A.J. Klein: Returns from COVID-19 list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Klein returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of...

www.cbssports.com

thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

The Real Reason Urban Meyer Was Fired By the Jaguars

NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill receive bad news for Saints vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints will be without two of their offensive tackles for Week 15. News broke on Friday that both Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk will both be unavailable for the Saints vs Buccaneers game on Sunday. Both linemen are dealing with knee injuries, and are expected to return for Week 16 against the Dolphins.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Insider Has Unfortunate Update On QB Lamar Jackson

The chances for Lamar Jackson to play on Sunday continue to deteriorate by the day. Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson didn’t practice again on Friday which puts his status for the game against Green Bay in serious doubt. If Jackson does indeed not suit up, it’ll be the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Urban Meyer firing: Incident with Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson led to Jaguars letting go of head coach

There was a common narrative in the wake of Urban Meyer's firing in Jacksonville that the final decision to move on from him was linked to public claims Wednesday by former kicker Josh Lambo that the coach kicked him in the preseason. However, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, owner Shad Khan already knew by the start of the week that he would be letting Meyer go just months into his tenure.
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians decided on futures of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards?

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians suggested he could cut star wide receiver Antonio Brown and/or safety Mike Edwards, both of whom are completing the final days of their three-game suspensions for purposely misrepresenting their COVID-19 vaccination statuses by using fake vaccination cards. It seems Arians...
NFL
The Associated Press

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
NFL

