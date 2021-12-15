Bills' A.J. Klein: Returns from COVID-19 list

Urban Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars early Thursday morning in a move that felt long overdue, even if he only coached the team for 11 months. Meyer quickly wore out his welcome with both players and his assistants, and some of them seemed happy to see him go.
Tony Dungy is not that interested in a potential opportunity to come down to Florida and coach the beleaguered Jacksonville Jaguars franchise, especially following the team’s dismissal of Urban Meyer. When asked on Twitter whether he’d accept a head-coaching gig for the Jaguars in the event he got an...
Trevor Lawrence is amongst the lowest rated quarterbacks in the NFL, and he has made himself even less of a desired starter this season. If anyone thinks Urban Meyer was the problem in Jacksonville, they don’t know football. Lawrence has had the lowest average-yards-per-completion of any starter in the...
The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
With 10 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter of Kansas City's 34-28 win over the Chargers on Thursday, Patrick Mahomes wasn't too thrilled with himself. The quarterback had just thrown an interception that set the Chargers up with an easy touchdown to give Los Angeles a 21-13 lead.
NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs played arguably the game of the year Thursday night. However, it was not all excitement. During the opening possession of the game, Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. attempted a catch in the back of the end zone. He came down to the ground and hit his head.
The New Orleans Saints will be without two of their offensive tackles for Week 15. News broke on Friday that both Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk will both be unavailable for the Saints vs Buccaneers game on Sunday. Both linemen are dealing with knee injuries, and are expected to return for Week 16 against the Dolphins.
The Green Bay Packers could be heading into Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens without their best defensive tackle. On Thursday, the team placed Kenny Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which leaves his status for Sunday’s matchup in serious doubt. Via Ari Meirov:. This is far from ideal for...
Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
The chances for Lamar Jackson to play on Sunday continue to deteriorate by the day. Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson didn’t practice again on Friday which puts his status for the game against Green Bay in serious doubt. If Jackson does indeed not suit up, it’ll be the...
There was a common narrative in the wake of Urban Meyer's firing in Jacksonville that the final decision to move on from him was linked to public claims Wednesday by former kicker Josh Lambo that the coach kicked him in the preseason. However, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, owner Shad Khan already knew by the start of the week that he would be letting Meyer go just months into his tenure.
Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians suggested he could cut star wide receiver Antonio Brown and/or safety Mike Edwards, both of whom are completing the final days of their three-game suspensions for purposely misrepresenting their COVID-19 vaccination statuses by using fake vaccination cards. It seems Arians...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
Comments / 0