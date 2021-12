Sanders (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday. With back-to-back limited listings on Eagles injury reports so far this week, Sanders is getting some on-field work out of the team's bye. Prior to the respite, he noted that he aggravated the ankle issue that forced him sit out Weeks 8-10 in Philly's last game Dec. 5 at the Jets. In that contest, he took on his largest workload of the season -- 27 touches for 142 yards from scrimmage -- and with Jordan Howard (knee) also banged-up, Sanders could be in line for significant reps if available this weekend. Friday's practice report could clear Sanders outright in advance of Sunday's game against Washington.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO