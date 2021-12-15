ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Klopp wants players to reveal when they have Covid and says Liverpool squad is all double-vaccinated

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

LIVERPOOL boss Jurgen Klopp has called on clubs to be more 'open' when it comes to revealing which of their players have tested positive for coronavirus.

The German gaffer, 54, has spoken of the rise in Covid cases as he declared that his squad are double vaccinated against the deadly bug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRClT_0dNbTfdC00
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that everyone in his Liverpool squad is double vaccinated against Covid Credit: AP

From Wednesday, football fans must show a Covid vaccine passport or proof of a negative lateral flow or PCR test in order to attend Premier League matches.

And Klopp - whose comments came before Burnley was called off just hours ahead of kick-off - has discussed the importance of the Premier League vaccination programme.

Speaking of the recent crackdown on the rise in positive tests among footballers, he said: "I support new measures, absolutely. We get tested every day and before the games, absolutely fine.

"I'm here earlier than most of the players, tested before we arrive and then back to the cars. When lateral flows are negative, we are allowed to enter.

"Yesterday we all were and we hope that is the case for today. We are like the whole world, concerned about it, absolutely. We do what we can."

He added: "The whole vaccination thing for me is a question of solidarity, loyalty and togetherness.

"Everyone working at the training ground is at least double-vaccinated and will get the booster as soon as possible."

A number of clubs - including Liverpool's opponents on Sunday in Tottenham - have been hit by a Covid outbreak.

But the names of the individuals that tested positive have not been released, leading Klopp to urge teams to disclose those who have contracted the virus.

He remarked: "I don't understand why we are not more open. If I catch it, I hope I don't, I will say I have Covid. I don't understand why we hide players (who have Covid)."

Klopp continued: "When we play Spurs on Sunday we have no idea who is able to play or not.

"It's different to usual preparation, but it shows the info on who has Covid could be different.

"I'm not sure if it's possible from a legal point of view. I don't think people should hide it. That's why I think a bit more transparency would be helpful."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wyJRs_0dNbTfdC00
Klopp is currently preparing for the Reds' clash against Newcastle at Anfield on Thursday Credit: PA

The Red Devils returned to training on Wednesday after their clash against Brentford was called off due to Covid.

Meanwhile Aston Villa had a scare recently as the club had positive tests in their camp, leading them to close their Bodymoor Heath training facility over the weekend.

And Arsenal have had to ramp up their Covid protocols after a small number of staff members at their London Colney training ground tested positive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to 'ignore lies' and 'trust experts' over Covid-19 vaccine... as the outspoken manager says he won't apologise for his views and the 'stick to football' abuse he receives is 'missing the point'

Jurgen Klopp has again launched an impassioned plea for everyone to get their booster jabs and urged sceptics to listen to expert medical advice. Liverpool's manager used a segment of his programme notes to talk about the ongoing pandemic and what individuals can do to help ease the situation. Klopp has not been afraid to discuss this situation and explained why he was so determined to have his third injection when it was available.
PREMIER LEAGUE
tucsonpost.com

Only one answer on booster vaccines, insists Liverpool boss Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed how his squad has reacted to being offered booster jabs, adding that there are "no two possible answers" for people who are offered the chance to take another vaccine dose. The UK is currently battling the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, with a record...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Football#German#Solidarity#Tottenham
firstsportz.com

Jurgen Klopp bats for Covid-19 vaccination for all amidst rising cases in the Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, once again put his support behind vaccine against the deadly Covid-19 virus which continues to plague the world with it’s fair share of problems. The virus has once again started to threaten the progress of the Premier League in England, as cases have started to rise leading to a increasing number of games being cancelled due to an outbreak.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks Liverpool To Prepare €100million Offer For Jude Bellingham Of Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona Regret Not Signing Player

According to a report, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has asked the club to prepare a €100million offer for Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham. The Reds have been continually linked with the player and are perceived to be the favourites to secure his signature when he decides to move on from the Bundesliga.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expects more COVID-19 positive tests in the squad – Says players are surprised

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been pretty open regarding his stand against making the COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for every player ever since the pandemic was at its peak a couple months ago. Now that a significant number of Liverpool players have tested positive in the resurgence of the virus, the German gaffer was naturally put to some serious questioning.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Leeds have a threadbare squad, Man United have been decimated by Covid... but Liverpool will be DESPERATE for play to go on! As the possibility of a Premier League festive firebreak intensifies, who would be the winners and losers?

The Premier League is approaching a crossroads and, on Monday, England's top tier will decide if the show can go on. A spate of Covid outbreaks among a number of clubs has led to nine postponements over the past week, leading to calls for a 'firebreak' shutdown in which teams can combat the spread within their dressing rooms and return to action.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Six games called off as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier League

The Premier League on Thursday postponed six more matches due to the wave of coronavirus infections hitting Britain, but said it intended to "continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible" as calls for a circuit break intensified. "While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible," the Premier League said in a statement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.FootballSergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers.Yesterday was an emotional day. I want to thank you for the supportive, loving messages that I've received and I'm still receiving. You give me the strength for all things to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTHUBQj5o6— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 16, 2021Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss.Tough to take but that was a great game and you fans make all the difference 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/nGkILcDzt3— Alexandre...
TENNIS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
279K+
Followers
2K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy