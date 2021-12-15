Warren Harding standout makes it official with Syracuse

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding product Dom Foster made things official on Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to continue his career at Syracuse.

Foster played multiple positions for the Raiders throughout his career.

In his senior season, Foster racked up 30 catches for 780 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also added 214 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns.

He also threw for 122 yards and one score.

Foster owns five school records including kick return touchdowns in a season and career, receiving touchdowns in a season and most 100 yard receiving games in a season and career.

The Harding senior is graduating early and joining the Orange program for spring practices.

