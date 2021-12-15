Zendaya continues her run of spider-themed looks on the red carpet

Zendaya has revealed that Tom Holland is her favourite Spider-Man.During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 25-year-old actor was joined by her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon and Holland.All the actors were asked questions by children. Brent, 11, pointed towards Zendaya and asked: “Who the best Spider-Man is in your opinion? Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, or Andrew Garfield, tell me what you think.”Zendaya burst into laughter before responding: “I love the confidence. Yo, Zendaya, so let me tell ya...” “Listen, I’m not going to get in trouble. I’m not going to pick a favourite,...
