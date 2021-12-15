Zendaya continues her run of spider-themed looks on the red carpet

Monday night saw the red-carpet premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and while fans around the world were undeniably excited to see the film's stars as they celebrated the highly anticipated Sony/Marvel film, it wasn't just the excitement for the movie that had fans taking to the internet freaking out. Star Zendaya stole the red carpet with her spiderweb-inspired look and while the third installment of the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy might be the most exciting movie of the year, it paled in comparison to the excitement Zendaya caused with her incredible red-carpet style.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO