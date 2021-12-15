ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya continues her run of spider-themed looks on the red carpet

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no doubt that Zendaya loves referencing the movie she’s promoting with...

jg-tc.com

Zendaya
Tom Holland
Slash
wonderwall.com

The 21 best red carpet gowns of 2021: Zendaya's tummy-baring yellow Oscar dress and more

It's official — the red carpet was back in action this year! After a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wonderwall.com is celebrating the glamorous return of IRL with a lineup of the best dresses served on the rouge rug in 2021. First up? Zendaya, who wowed at the Oscars in a Cher-inspired technicolor Valentino gown. With a modern cut-out silhouette in a classic chiffon fabric, the piece that took more than 300 hours to make was an impeccably fresh-yet-classic statement.
POPSUGAR

Zendaya and Tom Holland Flirting and Holding Hands on the Red Carpet Just Made My Day

At last, it looks like Zendaya and Tom Holland are finally making their real-life romance official! The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars graced the red carpet at the movie's London photocall on Dec. 5, and they showed up putting their love on full display. Between snapping photos and showing off stylish looks, the two managed to sneak in some adorable PDA moments (which we are always here for). The couple have been on everyone's radars heavy ever since the dating rumors started back up in July.
The Independent

Zendaya says Tom Holland is her favourite Spider-Man

Zendaya has revealed that Tom Holland is her favourite Spider-Man.During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 25-year-old actor was joined by her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon and Holland.All the actors were asked questions by children. Brent, 11, pointed towards Zendaya and asked: “Who the best Spider-Man is in your opinion? Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, or Andrew Garfield, tell me what you think.”Zendaya burst into laughter before responding: “I love the confidence. Yo, Zendaya, so let me tell ya...” “Listen, I’m not going to get in trouble. I’m not going to pick a favourite,...
thezoereport.com

Zendaya Expertly Made A Spider Web Dress Look High Fashion & Cool

Zendaya has amassed an unrivaled portfolio of red carpet looks. (Lest you forget, just last month she wore the most unique metal spine gown from Roberto Cavalli, which sparked a myriad of headlines that praised her outfit.) All of her occasion-appropriate attire are not only tasteful, but are also consistently thoughtful and clever in their designs. Case in point: Zendaya’s dress at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, which clearly referenced the Marvel film. The haute couture gown was custom-made for the actor by Valentino and it was adorned with dazzling beads, all intricately arranged to resemble a spider web.
Elle

Tom Holland and Zendaya Wear Statement Coats During Low-Key NYC Dinner Date

Zendaya and Tom Holland may not be hiding their romantic relationship anymore, but the Spider-Man on-screen and off-screen couple very much prefer to keep it low-key. Still, paparazzi captured a rare sighting on Tuesday: the two on a casual dinner date in New York City. Both wore statement coats: Zendaya in a brown leather trench and Holland in a yellow jacket. They did not show PDA in front of the cameras.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Freaking Out Over Zendaya's Red Carpet Appearance at the Premiere

Monday night saw the red-carpet premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and while fans around the world were undeniably excited to see the film's stars as they celebrated the highly anticipated Sony/Marvel film, it wasn't just the excitement for the movie that had fans taking to the internet freaking out. Star Zendaya stole the red carpet with her spiderweb-inspired look and while the third installment of the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy might be the most exciting movie of the year, it paled in comparison to the excitement Zendaya caused with her incredible red-carpet style.
Cinema Blend

Zendaya Recalls Her Concerns About Her And Tom Holland’s Height Difference During Spider-Man: Homecoming Auditions

Among the many odd societal norms that have existed for as long as we can remember is the idea of height difference between a couple. There’s a belief often perpetuated that the guy in the relationship needs to be taller than the girl. This becomes unfair for taller than average women or shorter than average men, which applies to the stars of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland and Zendaya. And the latter has now revealed the initial height-related concerns she had while auditioning for 2017's Homecoming.
Variety

Tom Holland Appearances at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Opening Night Showings Canceled Due to COVID and Security Concerns

Fans hoping that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland would swing into their theater on opening night had no such luck this go-round. The actor and another special surprise guest (for the sake of spoilers, we’re not naming them) planned to pop in and surprise movie-goers at early evening screenings on Friday in Los Angeles at the TCL Chinese Theatre and AMC at The Grove mall. However the road show was nixed just hours before due to COVID-19 concerns as well as possible crowd control issues, according to multiple sources. This news comes as Hollywood grows increasingly worried about recent COVID surges,...
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Ready To Start A Family’ After Zendaya Gushes Over Him: ‘I Love Kids’

The ‘Spider-Man’ star showed that he’s excited to take an off-screen adventure, after playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could Spider-Dad be the next role in Tom Holland‘s career? The 25-year-old actor spoke about his desire to start a family and be a father in the future during a Wednesday December 15 interview with People. Tom, who’s dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to the day he has kids of his own, when explaining that he thinks he’d be a teacher if he weren’t an actor.
