South Dakota Teacher Cash Grab Stunt Raises Eyebrows – Watch The Video
By Steve Tanko
B105
4 days ago
Organizers of what was designed to be a charitable publicity stunt in South Dakota are feeling the brunt of public opinion as observers call out the "optics" of what went on. Critics are also slamming the original intent as "dystopian". It was billed as the Sioux Falls Stampede's "Dash...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina teacher said with the help of donations from the community, she was able to buy $100,000 worth of groceries at Costco to help feed 5,000 students in Durham Public Schools through the holiday break. On Wednesday afternoon, Turquoise Lejeune Parker, the teacher...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Days after a charity event billed as helping South Dakota teachers went viral for dehumanizing the teachers meant to be helped, the organizers have issued a formal apology. The Sioux Falls Stampede, a junior league hockey team, and CU Mortgage Direct organized the “Dash for...
Well, this is awkward. Usually, on December 15 we are telling you about some sort of WINTER weather advisory. But not today. Nope. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of South Dakota, as well as parts of Iowa and Minnesota, in effect until 8:00 PM Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
So let’s get this straight: a video featuring local teachers scrambling on their hands and knees for $5,000 in one-dollar bills to use on classroom supplies was posted online and people didn’t love it?. The “dash for cash” stunt—which has received nearly 20 million views on Twitter—took place...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In her Tuesday budget address, Governor Kristi Noem announced her proposal for a 6% increase in pay for state workers, as well as for education. This has served as a point of interest for many, as South Dakota falls dead last in the U.S. in average teacher pay according to the National Education Association.
For many cat owners, the idea of having their cat declawed would make them shudder at the thought of it, but in many cities including Duluth, this procedure is still an option to have done to your cat. According to The Humane Society of The United States many people think...
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced Sunday that it has detected its first case of the Omicron variant from a resident who was unvaccinated.
The variant was detected from a collected specimen on Dec. 9 through the IDOH Laboratories’ variant surveillance program.
Indiana was one of just seven states in which Omicron had not yet been detected including Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Vermont according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Omicron variant is the latest mutation of the virus that causes COVID-19. The variant is said to spread more easily and faster than the Delta variant.
According to the CDC, vaccines are the best defense in a continued effort to prevent COVID-19. Individuals who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose are best protected against the Omicron variant.
In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, experts are advising individuals to get fully vaccinated and get a booster if eligible, wear well-fitting masks over their nose and mouth in indoor and outdoor public settings, and get tested if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
It has now been 52 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 16, 599,876,215 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 182.8% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
After adding over 979,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 49.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 790,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
Northland residents wanting to visit a casino to bet on sports will now only have to drive a little over an hour to do so as St. Croix Casino Danbury is adding sports wagering. On Monday, December 20, a morning signing ceremony will be held at St. Croix Casino Danbury....
A Texas family wins a monster judgement in a legal fight over drunk driving. A jury in Texas has award the family more than $300 billion dollars in a case against a nightclub accused of overserving a customer. This award is the largest ever in a Texas courtroom in a...
"This was a terrible accident … but it wasn't intentional." After an emotional plea, 26-year-old Rojel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced Monday to 110 years in prison after the Houston-based truck driver plowed into backed-up traffic, killing four people on a Colorado highway in April 2019. DETAILS: Trucker in deadly pileup...
Most of us have been there, at a restaurant and the service is poor. I'm not talking about the food, just the actual experience you have with the server. Let me start by saying that I have worked in restaurants, and especially now I understand many are understaffed and people are overworked with various workforce issues. I know what a bad day serving tables can be like, and I also know how bad some customers can be. So for me personally, I give a lot of leeway to servers, and am generally a pretty good tipper.
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Two bicyclists riding electric and solar powered bikes make their way to Las Cruces Friday, after riding 123 days and over 5,000 miles to New Mexico. Sushil Reddy, a former Guinness world record holder for the longest journey on an e-bike, and his co-worker, Luis Fourzan, said they are raising
The post Bicyclists pass through Las Cruces on 6,000-mile journey for clean energy awareness appeared first on KVIA.
It’s nearly 2022, which means the COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for nearly two years. Life isn’t exactly “back to normal” because of variants like Delta and Omicron. When it comes to grocery shopping, certain safety precautions remain at stores such as Costco. While many...
THOUSANDS of Americans will be able to apply for a $500 stimulus payment tomorrow. These stimulus checks are part of St. Louis’ direct cash program, which will go out to those who suffered a financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Applications are set to open on Saturday, December 18,...
Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.”
“We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
Comments / 0