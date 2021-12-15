ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal crash under investigation

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 4 days ago
SCIOTO – On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 6:07 p.m. the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a serious injury crash involving two vehicles on US-23 near milepost #3.

Tracie C. Malone, 43, of Portsmouth, was attempting to enter the roadway from a private drive when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound on US-23.

Malone was transported to the Southern Ohio Medical Center and later transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus where she succumbed to her injuries as a result of the crash. Malone was not belted at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clay Township Fire/EMS Department and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

