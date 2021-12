By now, we hope you've heard the good news: Homesnap Showings is now included as part of Homesnap Pro, available for FREE to agents nationwide as an MLS benefit. We've already covered how Homesnap Showings is a boon to listing agents, but we built this one-stop showing management technology with buyer's agents in mind, too. As a buyer's agent, you have specific challenges and needs — namely, going above-and-beyond to help your clients find their new home. With Homesnap Showings, being a buyer's agent becomes easier for you and buying a home becomes more enjoyable for your clients.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO