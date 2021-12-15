ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boycotting Kellogg’s? 11 Alternatives To Kellogg’s Products That Are Just As Good

By Tyler Schoeber
spy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the start of October of this year, workers from Kellogg’s cereal facilities across the United States went on strike after negotiations regarding vacation time and benefits caused shit to hit the fan. The strike kicked off with around 1,400 workers from Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nebraska. The strikers are represented...

spy.com

Comments / 1

iheart.com

"Kellogg's" Vote Will Be Monday

The vote on another contract proposal between "Kellogg's" and four striking local employee unions, including one at the Omaha plant, will be on Monday. The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company has announced it has reached a recommended tentative agreement with the bargaining unit for a five year contract. The new contract...
OMAHA, NE
Mashed

Kellogg's Was The First Company To Do This With Its Cereal

What's the first thing you think of when someone mentions Kellogg's cereal? Frosted Flakes with Tony the Tiger kicking a soccer ball around on the box? Eating a bowl of Rice Krispies sprinkled with sugar in front of the TV on Saturday morning? Or just a plain old, can't-go-wrong box of Corn Flakes? Kellogg's certainly has made their name in the world of breakfast cereals, with everything from athletic tigers to a talking toucan lining the aisle of your local grocer.
FOOD & DRINKS
wibailoutpeople.org

Stop Kellogg’s strikebreaking!

Https://www.struggle-la-lucha.org/2021/12/14/stop-kelloggs-strikebreaking/. The 1,400 workers on strike against Kellogg’s since Oct. 5 are fighting for all workers. Members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) are battling the company’s two-tier system of wages and benefits. The cereal killers who run Kellogg’s don’t believe in...
BUSINESS
Real News Network

How companies like Kellogg’s are weaponizing the courts to break strikes

1,100 coal miners at Warrior Met Coal in Alabama have been on strike since April 1, and 1,400 Kellogg’s workers at cereal plants in Nebraska, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee have been on strike since Oct. 5. Facing intense financial, physical, and psychological strains from being on strike for so long, violence and hostility from scab workers on the picket line, and threats of being permanently replaced, these workers have held strong. However, they are now facing additional obstacles imposed by business-friendly courts that are stripping their legally protected right to picket. At the Warrior Met picket line in Brookwood, Alabama, as well as the Kellogg’s picket line in Omaha, Nebraska, striking union workers have been slapped with injunctions that restrict who can picket, how close they can stand to company entrances, what they can and can’t do, etc. But the unions aren’t giving up without a fight.
LABOR ISSUES
AFP

Biden slams Kellogg's for replacing striking workers

US President Joe Biden slammed Kellogg's management for replacing striking workers and urged the breakfast cereal giant to negotiate a solution to their labor dispute. Biden, a longtime champion of unions, said he was "deeply troubled by reports of Kellogg's plans to permanently replace striking workers" and vowed to "aggressively defend" collective bargaining.
LABOR ISSUES
Mashed

The Kellogg Worker Strike Just Took A Huge Turn

Approximately 1,400 unionized workers at Kellogg Company have been on strike since October 5, 2021, as reported by Associated Press. The result of a breakdown in over a year's worth of contract negotiations, the organized worker strike impacted many of Kellogg's U.S. plants, which produce Frosted Flakes, Fruit Loops, Pop Tarts, and many other American breakfast staples.
LABOR ISSUES
WSJM

Kellogg Workers Reject Offer, Kellogg’s Hiring Permanent Replacements

From the Associated Press — Kellogg’s workers have overwhelmingly rejected a new contract that would have given them 3% raises, so the strike that began October 5 will continue at the company’s four U.S. cereal plants. The union that represents the 1,400 workers released the results of the contract vote on Tuesday. Besides the initial raises, the five-year offer also included cost-of-living pay increases in the later years of the deal and would have preserved workers’ health benefits. Kellogg’s said it will move forward with plans to start hiring permanent replacement workers. The strike included workers at plants in Battle Creek, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.
LABOR ISSUES
UPI News

Kellogg's strike to continue as workers reject latest proposal

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Already on strike for more than two months, a majority of workers at four Kellogg Company cereal plants rejected the company's latest contract proposal Tuesday. Approximately 1,400 workers have been on strike since Oct. 5. They rejected the latest five-year offer negotiated by their union, forcing...
LABOR ISSUES
KETV.com

No Deal: Union says it has rejected latest offer from Kellogg's

Union: Tentative agreement to end Kellogg's strike rejected "overwhelmingly" The union representing around 1,400 striking Kellogg's workers in Omaha and across the country said members overwhelming rejected the latest contract offer by the company. Members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union have been on strike...
OMAHA, NE
1077 WRKR

Breaking: Kellogg’s BCTGM Union Members Reject Latest Contract

I certainly did not see this coming. When the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) accepted the latest contract offer to be presented to their union members for a vote I assumed it would be accepted. I thought this because the Union Representatives had rejected other contract offers from Kellogg.
LABOR ISSUES
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Kellogg’s trials paper-based liner for cereal packaging

Kellogg’s Corn Flakes cereal packaging is going fully paper-based with the trial of a paper liner that can be widely recycled. The company said the pilot, which will take part in partnership with Tesco in a small number of stores from January 2022, would help shape its packaging plans. Currently...
ENVIRONMENT
WSJM

Kellogg’s Reaches Second Tentative Contract Deal

Kellogg’s has reached a new tentative agreement with its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers that could bring an end to the strike that began October 5. Members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union will vote Sunday on the new offer that includes cost-of-living adjustments and a $1.10 per hour raise for all employees. Kellogg’s CEO Steve Cahillane said he hopes the union will approve this contract. Last week, the union overwhelmingly rejected a previous offer. The strike includes four plants in Omaha, Nebraska; Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.
BUSINESS
