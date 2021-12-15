ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

of punching

By Tomas Franzese
Inverse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf nothing in games is more exhilarating to you than a bone-rattling punch, Sifu is right up your alley. An action game where you play as a kung fu master on a quest for revenge, Sifu feels like a return to form for a genre that's been beaten to...

www.inverse.com

Inverse

of 2022 could fix the worst thing about the genre

Modern, real-world style meets high fantasy. The past, present, and future of Forspoken are decidedly female. In the highly anticipated 2022 action RPG from Square Enix, our hero Frey hails from the real world. But she suddenly finds herself in the fantasy realm known as Athia thanks to a mysterious purple portal. Once there, the locals quickly brand her a witch, demon, and potential sorceress.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

2021's best video game dad is a total fool with a heart of gold

Dads are all the rage in video games, and they have been for several years now. As game developers get older and become parents themselves, the stories they create naturally reflect that. The Last of Us and 2018’s God of War see you protect a child in life-or-death circumstances. They’re both shining examples of games that tie character development to gameplay in a way that packs an emotional punch.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

The of 2021 almost broke my heart

Boss battles in Returnal put the hell in the bullet hell subgenre. And the best fight in the entire game also leads to its most heartbreaking twist. The whole thing was so traumatizing that I had to go lay down after. In Returnal, you play as Selene, an astronaut caught...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sifu Preview -- Kick, Punch, It's All In The Mind

For those wondering where the title comes from, "Sifu" is a Chinese honorific meaning "master"--much like the more well-known "sensei" from Japanese culture. It's a fitting name for developer Sloclap's upcoming beat-'em-up, not just because of the game's kung fu stylings, but also because Sifu demands a mastery of its combat if you're to have any hope of reaching its conclusion. At least, that's the impression I took away after playing the demanding brawler for the first time. The hands-on preview build we were given only features a small slice of what's to come when the full game releases in February, yet this is still more than enough to showcase the depth and potential brilliance of Sifu's hand-to-hand action.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

is a satisfying ending — and a promising beginning

The Final Days are upon us. As meteors rain down from a blazing orange sky, ordinary people are transformed into monsters, devouring their friends in an instant. Elsewhere, a formerly unstoppable empire is reduced to ash, leaving its subjects fighting for survival. Meanwhile, a powerful isolationist nation bides its time, fixating on a secret plan of its own. It’s a lot to take in.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the perfect co-op romp for Xbox Game Pass

Have you ever been bored hanging out with friends, so you scrolled through Netflix and found something dumb to watch together and waste time? Well, you can do the same with video games on Xbox Game Pass, and Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the perfect game for that situation. On December 14, Cold Iron Studios finally added this cooperative sci-fi shooter set in the Aliens universe to Microsoft’s gaming subscription service, and you won’t find another title on Xbox Game Pass that matches Aliens: Fireteam Elite’s mindless, schlocky fun.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

The biggest and most important game Microsoft has in the pipeline right now is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. This sequel comes to us from Ninja Theory, the team that developed the first installment titled Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. The first entry was known for its impressive visuals and sound design, and based on what we’ve seen from Hellblade 2, it’s shaping up to be a worthy successor. Even though it’s been in development for a few years now, it’ll be a while before it’s ready to play. But what else do we know about Senua’s next adventure? From its possible release window to trailer and available platforms, here’s what we know about Hellblade 2.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Warzone update just nerfed the best assault rifle, so use this instead

Call of Duty: Warzone’s meta has been rocked following the Vanguard integration, and now, things have changed even more, with the 1.50 update. This update went live on December 15 and featured a number of new additions, including a substantial nerf to one of the best Vanguard assault rifles in the game. Thankfully, there’s a worthwhile alternative you can use instead, ensuring you’re always at the top of your game on Caldera or Rebirth Island.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone Box Office Flop Now Crushing It on Netflix

At this point in time, Sylvester Stallone is an action movie icon. Both as an actor and a writer/director, his influence is undeniable. However, not all his movies can be winners, at least, not initially. For whatever reason, a certain film that flopped commercially is absolutely crushing it on Netflix right now.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer: Michelle Yeoh Slices Up Soldiers in Prequel

Move over, Geralt, because there’s a new badass hero in the “Witcher” universe: Michelle Yeoh. The first teaser trailer for the prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” was released to fans who stuck around after the credits rolled on Season 2 of “The Witcher,” which dropped on Netflix Friday morning. It’s the first look at the spinoff series, which is set thousands of years before the adventures of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer in the mainline “Witcher” show. The teaser focuses on a trio of elves, played by Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain and Sophia Brown, who travel the wilderness and fight several groups...
TV SERIES
Telegraph

The Clangers' squeak packs a punch, as scripts reveal swearing

With their strange whistling and lovable adventures on a small, hollow planet, The Clangers were a favourite of 1970s children. But what few of them will have realised is that the characters’ innocent “swanee-whistle” language disguised some rather adult language. The son of The Clangers’ original creator...
TV SERIES
Inverse

The 22 biggest video game questions I need answered in 2022

I’ve written about video games professionally for over thirty-five years now, and during that time I’ve learned that hardcore gamers love nothing more than Google searching release dates. Even when there isn’t a confirmed date — or the game hasn’t even been announced — that release date thirst can never truly be quenched.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Splinter Cell

Splinter Cell is back. After years of begging from fans and protagonist Sam Fisher showing up in games like Ghost Recon Wildlands, Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad, and Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft has finally revived this beloved stealth game series. The new game in question is a full remake of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, the 2002 game that kicked off the series. But the bigger question remains — can Ubisoft pull this off amid a tumultuous period for the publisher?
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

2021's most underrated game helped me overcome anxiety

Around a third of the way into Psychonauts 2, players encounter Compton Boole. He’s one of the founders of the Psychonauts, a group of people who can journey into the minds of others to help them resolve issues like addiction, PTSD, and — in Compton’s case — anxiety. Compton has always had trouble controlling his overwhelming psychic powers, so he has chosen to lock himself away in a Psychoisolation, where his psychic abilities don’t bother him and can’t hurt anyone again.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Secretlab unleashes The Witcher gaming chair to celebrate Netflix’s second season

After a difficult day of making hard choices, slaying monsters, and batting away the judgemental eyes of those you help, you just want to sheath your swords, head home, and perch your posterior on a cushioned seat. Secretlab has once again teamed up with CD Projekt Red to debut The Witcher Edition of its Titan 2022 gaming chair, inspired by the grizzly Gwynbleidd himself: Geralt of Rivia.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Thor 4 poster leak reveals the biggest MCU flaw

Many people have accused the Marvel Cinematic Universe of being formulaic. But this formula is arguably one of the MCU’s biggest strengths. If the process is successful, why change it? One of the most obvious examples is in the MCU’s posters. Ever since 2012’s The Avengers, any Marvel movie containing more than one hero was arranged like a giant collage, usually toned with the orange-and-blue color scheme that’s proven so popular.
MOVIES
Inverse

The best character in 'Arcane' shows how even the best fathers can fail

Vander’s two adoptive sons are dead. One of his daughters cries in pain next to him, and he doesn’t even know that his other daughter is the one that caused all of this destruction and death. At that moment, he blames the evil crime lord Silco and his attempts to destroy the unstable peace between Piltover and Zaun.
TV SERIES
Inverse

Hawkeye interview confirms a huge Contessa Valentina theory

There’s secrecy, and then there’s Marvel secrecy. The franchise has always kept its plot twists under wraps, as evidenced by Tom Holland’s constant chastising for letting secrets slip. But could the secrecy surrounding the production of Hawkeye have more behind it than just mitigating leaks? It could also be the first clue of a huge Kate Bishop conspiracy over the last two episodes of the series. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV SERIES

