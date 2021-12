Hometown date! Becca Kufrin brought boyfriend Thomas Jacobs home for the holidays — and it’s safe to say things went well. “This past week was one of the best yet and my heart is so full,” the 31-year-old season 14 Bachelorette wrote on Monday, November 29, via Instagram. “Not only was I able to spend Thanksgiving with my family (last year was a bust, thanks Covid) but I was able to bring @thomasajacobs home to meet the most important people in my life and show him all of the special Minnesotan places that made me who I am today.”

