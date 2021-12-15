ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sneak peek: The Life and Death of Nikki Kuhnhausen

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young woman disappears after a Snapchat rendezvous....

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

Sneak peek: Who Killed Rachael DelTondo?

A man on police radar for the shooting death of a school teacher is convicted of murder in a different case. Both times the victims had been out for ice cream. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty has the latest on the case Saturday, December 11 at 10:01/9:01c on CBS and Paramount+..
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

9 Dead In Private Jet Crash Including Latin Music Producer Flow La Movie, His Longtime Love And Their 4-Year-Old Son

This is so unbelievably sad. In a heartbreaking tragedy eerily similar to the devastating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
ACCIDENTS
musictimes.com

The O'Jays Breaks Silence After Frank Little Jr.'s Body Finally Identified After 40 Years

The O'Jays members spoke up after Frank Little Jr.'s remains were confirmed to be his after 40 years. News 5 Cleveland first reported that the DNA Doe Project did the genealogical research and identified the remains found in Twinsburg in 1982. After a thorough study, the group confirmed that the remains were those of Little, who suddenly disappeared decades ago.
TWINSBURG, OH
Snapchat
Public Safety
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shine My Crown

Tory Lanez's Attorney Claims Gunshot Residue Proves Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot By Former BFF, Kelsey Nicole

The attorney for Tory Lanez has issued a statement, where he appears to indicate that Megan Thee Stallion was shot by her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, and not Lanez. "Today in court it was revealed that an independent witness reported to the LAPD that he observed a fight break out between the two women in the car, just prior to the shooting," the statement to XXL reads. "Megan herself corroborated this account, telling officers shortly after the incident that the argument was between her and the other female passenger in the car."
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

NYPD: 30-Year-Old Man Murdered By Girlfriend’s Ex-Boyfriend In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 30-year-old man has died after police said he was shot in the head by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in Brooklyn. It happened just after midnight Saturday at a home on 83rd Street in Bensonhurst. Investigators said the victim was at his new girlfriend’s house when the woman’s ex showed up and shot him. The suspect, 33, was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene. Police said the woman’s daughter was home at the time, though the child was not hurt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Man, Woman Shot, Wounded While Walking Out Of Restaurant In River North

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were shot and wounded a shooting Friday evening as the left a restaurant in River North. At 9:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were walking out of the Kitchen + Kocktails Restaurant at 444 N. Wabash Ave., near Illinois Street and just a couple of blocks north of Trump Tower, when someone got out of a white Audi, took out a gun, and shot them both. The shooter got back in the car and left, police said. The man and woman returned to the restaurant for cover. The man was shot multiple times in his body and was in serious condition. The woman was shot in the thigh and was in good condition. Blue evidence markers showed shell casings from the shooting outside the restaurant, CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported. Bullet holes were also seen in a car parked in front, going right through the driver’s side window. The Fire Department said a 22-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, and a 24-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in fair condition. Cellphone video showed the woman being taken out of the restaurant by paramedics. No one was in custody late Friday.
CHICAGO, IL

