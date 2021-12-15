Pantone releases its 2022 color of the year--here's how to shop Very Peri Pantone

As any graphic artist or designer will tell you, global color authority Pantone released its highly anticipated color of the year honors earlier this month. For 2022, red and blue hues come together for a brand new shade: Pantone 17-3938, aka Very Peri.

This periwinkle is bold, not blushing, and we love it. It also falls in line with trend predictions that blues, from indigo to powder, will be big in 2022 and 2023, because they create relaxing vibes and tranquil feels.

If you like the look of Very Peri, too, start shopping the color for your own home. We’ve done our research and here’s where to start.

Shop Pantone’s color of the year, Very Peri

Limited-edition Cortado Cup

Match your coffee cup to the color of the year. Pantone

Shop Pantone’s own online store for this limited-edition way to sip your mid-morning cortado. The hand-made china cup shows off Pantone’s iconic color card, complete with its ID number (Pantone 17-3938) and a thick band of Very Peri.

Get the Limited-edition Cortado Cup at Pantone for $20

Barrington Standard Table Lamp

This lamp is described as "light blue" but we think it's a perfect match for Very Peri. Birch Lane

This beautiful table lamp features a transparent, curvaceous base crafted of seeded glass in a periwinkle shade, although the website identifies it as “light blue.”

Get the Barrington Standard Table Lamp at Birch Lane for $177

Periwinkle Light Blue and Green Color Block Blackout Curtains

Colorblock your curtains. Crate & Barrel

Jump on the colorblock trend of recent years with these mill-dyed cotton curtain panels that block out the sunshine when you need them to. A thin strip of orange separates smooth shades of periwinkle and lima bean.

Get the Periwinkle Light Blue and Green Color Block Blackout Curtains at Crate & Kids from $59

Archive New York Colorblocked Periwinkle Antigua Pillow

Throw some Very Peri on your couch. Archive New York

Speaking of colorblock design, this cotton accent pillow is handwoven in Guatemala using traditional techniques. It boasts two shades of periwinkle, one bold and one more subtle.

Get the Archive New York Colorblocked Periwinkle Antigua Pillow at Anthropologie for $165

Geometric Ball Ornaments

Better get these ornaments for Christmas 2022. AllModern

Whether you’re dressing your holiday tree or looking for baubles to hang around the home, this set of four ornaments in lavender matte give a pop of bold color to your décor.

Get the Geometric Ball Ornaments, set of 4, at AllModern for $29

Zara Pillow

This pillow is made to order. One Kings Lane

This exclusive, made-to-order 19-inch-square textured pillow stands out on any couch with periwinkle flower silhouettes. Its insert is included.

Get the Zara Pillow at One Kings Lane for $109.50

Ultra Violet Very Peri Periwinkle Water Bottle

Carry Very Peri wherever you go. Simply Chic by 2sweet4words Designs

A dahlia flower print mixes gray and periwinkle blooms in this contemporary, reusable coated stainless steel water bottle. Available in three sizes (12, 18, or 32 ounces) with three different lid options: sport, straw, and handle.

Get the Ultra Violet Very Peri Periwinkle Water Bottle at Society 6 from $28

Isabella Charli Medallion Loomed Accent Rug

Roll out Very Peri at home. Momeni

Pastel periwinkle is the dominant shade in this oriental-style, machine-made accent rug that blends seamlessly with a neutral home décor scheme.

Get the Isabella Charli Medallion Loomed Accent Rug in Periwinkle at Target from $53.99

Periwinkle Floral Sherpa Fleece Blanket

Bundle up with a bold periwinkle. Julia Green Store

Bold shades of periwinkle and other blues make a statement with this fluffy, handmade throw that is printed on one side and plush on the other.

Get the Periwinkle Floral Sherpa Fleece Blanket at Etsy from $54.99

Periwinkle Pressed Flower Botanical Print

Periwinkle lives on in this 5- by 7-inch art print. Claxton Grove

This unframed 5- by 7-inch art print is a reproduction of the artist’s original work, featuring four dried periwinkle flowers and some language on what it symbolizes.

Get the Periwinkle Pressed Flower Botanical Print at Etsy for $11.07

Bennington Potters Morning Glory Blue Stoneware

Add some color to your dinnerware. Bennington Potters

From dinner plates to tankards, crocks, and serving bowls, Bennington Potters has been hand-making glazed stoneware in Vermont since the 1940s. This particular glaze speckles periwinkle and a warm white for a beautiful country look.

Get the Morning Glory Blue Dinnerware at Bennington Potters from $8

Aroma Naturals Essential Oil Tranquility Pillar Candle

This lavender candle will add some relaxing vibes. Aroma Naturals

Infused with essential oils, this 100%-plant derived candle features a lavender scent and a cotton wick.

Get the Aroma Naturals Essential Oil Tranquility Pillar Candle at Amazon from $10.52

Montreal Periwinkle and Ivory Area Rug

Add some luxury with this area rug. Safavieh

This soft shag rug’s main color sinks deep into periwinkle, with ivory outlining geometric shapes. It’s a great fit for a playroom or a living room.

Get the Montreal Periwinkle and Ivory Area Rug at Macy’s for $545

