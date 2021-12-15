ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunt County, TX

Volunteers sought to help fill Christmas boxes for Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH

By Brad Kellar
 3 days ago
Volunteers are being sought to help make sure area families in need get to enjoy Christmas dinner.

Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH intends to be filling boxes tonight and Wednesday for the agency’s annual Christmas dinner distribution. The work is scheduled between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the back dock of the GEUS David McCalla Building, 2810 Wesley Street in Greenville.

Approximately 1,000 boxes are expected to be filled with items needed to complete a holiday dinner, with each having a turkey included in each basket during distribution events scheduled to take place Saturday in multiple locations across Hunt County.

Donations are still being sought and are available online via credit card, PayPal or Venmo at the agency’s web site, www.hcsmfish.org, can be mailed to Hunt County Shared Ministries, P.O. Box 124, Greenville, Texas 75403 or can be arranged by calling the agency at 903-455-0545 or info@hcsmfish.org

