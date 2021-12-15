Alabama lands 6 players on AFCA All-America team
The fifth and final outlet that is recognized for its All-America teams has announced which players made the list. The 2021 American Football Coaches Association All-America team includes six Alabama standouts, two of which were first-team selections.
Offensive tackle Evan Neal and outside linebacker Will Anderson are the two who made the first team. Quarterback Bryce Young, wide receiver Jameson Williams, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and safety Jordan Battle all made the second team.
Anderson is now considered a unanimous All-American after being a first-team selection with all five outlets, including the AFCA that was released on Wednesday morning. Young and Neal are consensus picks with at least three of the outlets voting them to the first team.
This is Battle’s second time making a team while Mathis is getting his first taste of being named an All-American.
Below is the complete list for the 2021 AFCA All-America team. After that, you’ll find an overview of where each Alabama player stands with the five outlets.
First-Team Offense
WR: Chris Olave, Ohio State
WR: David Bell Purdue
TE: Trey McBride, Colorado State
OL: Evan Neal, Alabama
OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
C: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
OL: Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
OL: Thayer Munford, Ohio State
QB: Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
RB: Breece Hall, Iowa State
RB: Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
First-Team Defense
DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
DL: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
DL: George Karlaftis, Purdue
LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB: Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
DB: Jalen Pitre, Baylor
DB: Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
DB: Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
DB: Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
First-Team Specialists
P: Matt Araiza, San Diego State
PK: Jake Moody, Michigan
AP: Jayden Reed, Michigan State
LS: Cal Adomitis, Pittsburgh
Second-Team Offense
WR: Jameson Williams, Alabama
WR: Jordan Addison Pittsburgh
TE: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
OL: Zion Johnson, Boston College
OL: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
C: Zach Frazier, West Virginia
OL: Andrew Stueber, Michigan
OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
QB: Bryce Young, Alabama
RB: Hassan Haskins, Michigan
RB: Sean Tucker Syracuse
Second-Team Defense
DL: Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL: Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State
DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB: Quay Walker, Georgia
LB: Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State
LB: Devin Lloyd, Utah
DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB: Matt Hankins, Iowa
DB: Verone McKinley III, Oregon
DB: Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
Second-Team Specialists
P: Jordan Stout, Penn State
PK: Noah Ruggles, Ohio State
AP: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
LS: Matt Hembrough, Oklahoma State
Overview for Alabama Players
QB Bryce Young — consensus
- Walter Camp: Second team
- FWAA: First team
- AP: First team
- Sporting News: First team
- AFCA: Second team
OL Evan Neal — consensus
- Walter Camp: First team
- FWAA: First team
- AP: Second team
- Sporting News: First team
- AFCA: First team
WR Jameson Williams
- Walter Camp: Second team
- FWAA: Second team (KR)
- AP: First team
- Sporting News: First team
- AFCA: Second team
LB Will Anderson Jr. — unanimous
- Walter Camp: First team
- FWAA: First team
- AP: First team
- Sporting News: First team
- AFCA: First team
DB Jordan Battle
- Walter Camp: N/A
- FWAA: N/A
- AP: Third team
- Sporting News: N/A
- AFCA: Second team
DL Phidarian Mathis
- Walter Camp: N/A
- FWAA: N/A
- AP: N/A
- Sporting News: N/A
- AFCA: Second team
