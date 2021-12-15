ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama lands 6 players on AFCA All-America team

By Clint Lamb about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The fifth and final outlet that is recognized for its All-America teams has announced which players made the list. The 2021 American Football Coaches Association All-America team includes six Alabama standouts, two of which were first-team selections.

Offensive tackle Evan Neal and outside linebacker Will Anderson are the two who made the first team. Quarterback Bryce Young, wide receiver Jameson Williams, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and safety Jordan Battle all made the second team.

Anderson is now considered a unanimous All-American after being a first-team selection with all five outlets, including the AFCA that was released on Wednesday morning. Young and Neal are consensus picks with at least three of the outlets voting them to the first team.

This is Battle’s second time making a team while Mathis is getting his first taste of being named an All-American.

Below is the complete list for the 2021 AFCA All-America team. After that, you’ll find an overview of where each Alabama player stands with the five outlets.

First-Team Offense

WR: Chris Olave, Ohio State

WR: David Bell Purdue

TE: Trey McBride, Colorado State

OL: Evan Neal, Alabama

OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

C: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

OL: Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

OL: Thayer Munford, Ohio State

QB: Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

RB: Breece Hall, Iowa State

RB: Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

First-Team Defense

DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

DL: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

DL: George Karlaftis, Purdue

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB: Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

DB: Jalen Pitre, Baylor

DB: Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

DB: Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

DB: Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

First-Team Specialists

P: Matt Araiza, San Diego State

PK: Jake Moody, Michigan

AP: Jayden Reed, Michigan State

LS: Cal Adomitis, Pittsburgh

Second-Team Offense

WR: Jameson Williams, Alabama

WR: Jordan Addison Pittsburgh

TE: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

OL: Zion Johnson, Boston College

OL: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

C: Zach Frazier, West Virginia

OL: Andrew Stueber, Michigan

OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama

RB: Hassan Haskins, Michigan

RB: Sean Tucker Syracuse

Second-Team Defense

DL: Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL: Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB: Quay Walker, Georgia

LB: Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State

LB: Devin Lloyd, Utah

DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB: Matt Hankins, Iowa

DB: Verone McKinley III, Oregon

DB: Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Second-Team Specialists

P: Jordan Stout, Penn State

PK: Noah Ruggles, Ohio State

AP: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

LS: Matt Hembrough, Oklahoma State

Overview for Alabama Players

QB Bryce Young — consensus

  • Walter Camp: Second team
  • FWAA: First team
  • AP: First team
  • Sporting News: First team
  • AFCA: Second team

OL Evan Neal — consensus

  • Walter Camp: First team
  • FWAA: First team
  • AP: Second team
  • Sporting News: First team
  • AFCA: First team

WR Jameson Williams

  • Walter Camp: Second team
  • FWAA: Second team (KR)
  • AP: First team
  • Sporting News: First team
  • AFCA: Second team

LB Will Anderson Jr. — unanimous

  • Walter Camp: First team
  • FWAA: First team
  • AP: First team
  • Sporting News: First team
  • AFCA: First team

DB Jordan Battle

  • Walter Camp: N/A
  • FWAA: N/A
  • AP: Third team
  • Sporting News: N/A
  • AFCA: Second team

DL Phidarian Mathis

  • Walter Camp: N/A
  • FWAA: N/A
  • AP: N/A
  • Sporting News: N/A
  • AFCA: Second team

