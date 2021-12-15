ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan teen mistakes 12-year-old brother for deer, shoots him

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0dNbOfS900

A teenager mistook his 12-year-old brother for a deer and shot him with a rifle, authorities said.

The younger boy had gone to call his 17-year-old brother in for dinner Monday evening when the shooting occurred in Solon Township, north of Grand Rapids, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teenager was hunting from a tree stand at the time, deputies told WOOD-TV.

The 12-year-old was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The names of the brothers were not released .

Comments / 26

Jackie Morris
3d ago

why would anyone be hunting in the dark? I wonder if the parents took him to hunter safety course?

Reply(3)
12
Mudpaws Voom
3d ago

I started hunting at the age of 5yr old , my uncle who lived in northern Michigan would take me and my dad and cousins out in the woods some times weeks or more , any way I bet that kid feels very very very sick about it , this is just sad 😢

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Solon Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Deer#Wood Tv
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy