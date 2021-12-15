ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Zach Bryan Set To Make Ryman Auditorium Debut

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24cb9z_0dNbOXLD00
Samuel Elkins

Zach Bryan is headed to the Mother Church of country music.

After just wrapping up an incredible, sold-out fall tour, it was announced today that he will officially make his debut at the Ryman Auditorium in February of 2022:

“We’re so excited to announce a Ryman debut. Rising star Zach Bryan is headed for the Mother Church on February 10!

After 7 years in the Navy, his breakout song ‘Heading South’ propelled him into the national spotlight at just 25 years old.”

It’s another huge milestone in his career, after just making his Grand Ole Opry debut back in April.

His career has been an incredible rocket ship to the moon over the last several years, and now that he’s been honorably discharged from active-duty in the U.S. Navy to pursue music full-time, it shows now signs of slowing down any time soon.

We’ve all been patiently waiting for his next record to drop, and with that likely coming sometime next year, I have a feeling 2022 is going to be even an even bigger one than 2021 was for the Oklahoma native.

“Heading South”

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan Teases Hopeful New Breakup Song, “Something In The Orange”

Zach Bryan is teasing ANOTHER new song today, and I don’t know how much longer I can wait for that new album. He’s been saying that he wants to take his time with the upcoming project, tweeting about it back at the end of August and noting that he’s not rushing anything with this one: Making it exactly what I want it to be (no rudeness attached)Never been more invested in something. I told my family and God however long […] The post Zach Bryan Teases Hopeful New Breakup Song, “Something In The Orange” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Says “Wasted On You” Is His Favorite Song On ‘Dangerous,’ Likely To Be Next Single

Morgan Wallen and Ernest are dropping an official studio version of the fan-favorite “Flower Shops” in just a couple weeks. And, ahead of the release, Morgan recently sat down with his friend on the Just Being ERNEST podcast to talk about how they played each other in the Tennessee baseball state championship game a couple years in a row back in high school, how they became friends when Morgan first moved to Nashville, as well as how Morgan’s record-breaking double album, Dangerous, came to be.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Whiskey Riff

Parker McCollum Teases New Song “I Did It Anyway”

Do we have a new heater in the works from Parker McCollum?. It sure as hell seems like it. The man has been on fire here in 2021, dropping his first ever big label album Gold Chain Cowboy, and playing some jam packed shows…. And he’s only going up from...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Jon Pardi Covers Randy Travis’ Hit “1982” At The Grand Ole Opry

You gotta love one of the current greats, paying tribute to some of the past greats. It ain’t a secret that Jon Pardi can cover a country song or twenty. Hell, the dude can even cover some classic ’80s pop songs, and proved that with his Rancho Fiesta Sessions he dropped last year. He recently even covered a Metallica song. More recently, he covered one of his OG country music heroes, Mr. Randy Travis, in honor of him winning the CMAs […] The post Jon Pardi Covers Randy Travis’ Hit “1982” At The Grand Ole Opry first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryman Auditorium#Grand Ole Opry#Heading South#Theryman#The U S Navy
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill Stuns With Darker Curly Hair In A Ponytail While Tim McGraw Rocks Bushy Beard At Premiere Of ‘1883’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wowed when they stopped and posed at the premiere of their new show ‘1883’ while looking almost unrecognizable yet still gorgeous and stylish. Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 54, were a highlight at the premiere of the new Paramount+ series 1883, which they both star in, at Encore Beach Club at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singers posed for photos while holding onto each other and showing off fashionable looks that didn’t include some of their usual signature features. Faith rocked darker curly hair, which is definitely different from the lighter straight tresses we’re used to seeing on her, and Tim flaunted a much fuller beard than he usually sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Says She Struggled Portraying ‘Intimate Moments’ With Husband Tim McGraw

You’d think 1883 star Faith Hill wouldn’t be so shy on-screen with her real-life husband. But it seems Hill wasn’t that comfortable filming the “intimate moments” between husband and wife on 1883, the Yellowstone prequel set for premiere later this month. What seems so authentic and effortless in real life with husband Tim McGraw isn’t easy to duplicate in front of cameras.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

84K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy