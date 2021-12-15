Zach Bryan Set To Make Ryman Auditorium Debut

Samuel Elkins

Zach Bryan is headed to the Mother Church of country music.

After just wrapping up an incredible, sold-out fall tour, it was announced today that he will officially make his debut at the Ryman Auditorium in February of 2022:

“We’re so excited to announce a Ryman debut. Rising star Zach Bryan is headed for the Mother Church on February 10!

After 7 years in the Navy, his breakout song ‘Heading South’ propelled him into the national spotlight at just 25 years old.”

It’s another huge milestone in his career, after just making his Grand Ole Opry debut back in April.

His career has been an incredible rocket ship to the moon over the last several years, and now that he’s been honorably discharged from active-duty in the U.S. Navy to pursue music full-time, it shows now signs of slowing down any time soon.

We’ve all been patiently waiting for his next record to drop, and with that likely coming sometime next year, I have a feeling 2022 is going to be even an even bigger one than 2021 was for the Oklahoma native.

“Heading South”