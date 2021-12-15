ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: The security flaw that’s freaked out the internet

By KDWN Newsroom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Security pros say it’s one of the worst computer vulnerabilities they’ve ever seen. They say state-backed Chinese and Iranian hackers...

