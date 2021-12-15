ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghana’s first skatepark

Cover picture for the articleVans is proud to announce the opening of Ghana’s first skatepark on December 15th, supporting The Surf Ghana Collective and the important work they’re doing for the local West African communities. Photos:Heidi Fachtan. The Freedom Skatepark, located at East Legon, was brought to life in the span...

