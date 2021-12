Token in a parallel bullish channel looking for a breakout. Bullish sentiment prevalent over the last one week. OKB has been trading in a range for a month now and has been volatile during that period. The coin tested the resistance level at $ 32.4 multiple times during the past month. The support also was tested and has turned out to be strong support for the coin at the level of $20. The coin made three consecutive attempts over the last three days to break the resistance and today is a key moment for the coin to test this resistance level. The coin is well above its 20/50/100 day Moving Average showing bullishness. Going by the strong bullish momentum over the last week the coin looks poised to break the resistance level at $32.4.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO