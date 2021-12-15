ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Grand Crew

tvseriesfinale.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisodes: Ongoing (half-hour) Performers include: Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes, and Carl Tart. A comedy series, the Grand Crew TV show was created by Phil Augusta Jackson. The story revolves around a group of young professionals in Los Angeles who...

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Anthony Anderson to Return for ‘Law & Order’ Revival With Hugh Dancy Joining Cast

Anthony Anderson will be returning to NBC’s “Law & Order” for its much-anticipated Season 21, reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard with a one-season contractual commitment. Hugh Dancy, meanwhile, joins the Dick Wolf franchise revival as an assistant district attorney. Dancy, who will star in the upcoming “Downtown Abbey” movie sequel, is best known for his portrayal of Will Graham in NBC’s “Hannibal.” Dancy also starred in Hulu’s cult drama “The Path” alongside Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. Most recently, Dancy wrapped production on Apple TV Plus’ upcoming “Roar” opposite Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo and Issa Rae. He is repped...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

The Scoop Crew

The crew that appears on GameScoop changes each week but has many recurring guests. The host of the show, Daemon Hatfield, and his partner in crime, Justin Davis, have appeared on the many episodes, Daemon having only missed a handful in the past. The most common guests are Sam Claiborn and Tina Amini. Greg Miller was also a previous host during his time at IGN.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Byer
Person
Echo Kellum
tvseriesfinale.com

Mr. Mayor: Season Two Viewer Votes

How outrageous will city politics get in the second season of the Mr. Mayor TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Mr. Mayor is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Mr. Mayor here.
TV SHOWS
tvseriesfinale.com

Bigger: Cancelled; No Season Three for BET+ Comedy Series

Bigger will not be returning for a third season. BET+ has cancelled the comedy series after two seasons on the streaming service. Starring Tanisha Long, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony, and Tristen Winger, the series follows a single Black woman and her close-knit group of 30-something friends as they navigate love, friendships, and career ambitions.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Kenan: Season Two Ratings

Last season, Kenan was a middle-of-the-road performer in the ratings for NBC. Will the numbers improve this time around? Will Kenan be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. A single-camera comedy, the Kenan TV show stars Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, Taylor Louderman...
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

Perception Is Everything In New NBC Comedy 'Grand Crew'

A new comedy series with an all-black cast seems intent on changing and improving the way black men are perceived. The show, titled “Grand Crew” and premiering Tuesday night on NBC, does not specify where the negative perceptions it cites are coming from -- whether from white people, black communities, other groups, or all of the above.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Episodes#Grand Crew Tv#Mercedes
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Grand Crew’ Live Without Cable on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

NBC’s newest comedy, “Grand Crew,” makes its awaited premiere this week. From the minds of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” creator Dan Goor and producer Phil Agusuta Jackson, “Grand Crew” tells the story of a group of friends who try and navigate the hustle and bustle of life in LA — all without sacrificing their friendship. “Grand Crew” stars Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes, and Carl Tart.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Bunk’d: Season Six; Disney Channel Series Renewed for Wild West-Themed Season

Bunk’d is returning to Disney Channel for a sixth season in 2022. The new season will take place on a Wild West-themed dude ranch. Starring Miranda May, James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie, Jr., Israel Johnson, Shelby Simmons, and Scarlett Estevez, the series follows a group of summer campers as they work together. Shiloh Verrico, Luke Busey, and Alfred Lewis are joining the cast for the new season.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Why Women Kill: Season Three Renewal for Paramount+ Anthology Series

Get ready to explore new stories about ladies and the deaths in their wake. The Why Women Kill TV series has been renewed for a third season by Paramount+. The second season of 10 episodes was released between June and July of this year. A darkly comedic drama from Marc...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvseriesfinale.com

CSI: Vegas: Season Two; CBS Renews Sequel Series for 2022-23

The team from Sin City will be back for more in the 2022-23 television season. CBS has renewed CSI: Vegas for a second season. Word is that William Petersen won’t be returning in his on-screen role but he’ll be back as an executive producer. Jorja Fox might be back for year two.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

American Auto: Season Two? Has the NBC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, the American Auto TV show stars Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White, and X Mayo. Set in Detroit, the story finds the corporate executives of Payne Motors at a crossroads — adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, Katherine Hastings (Gasteyer), whose leadership, experience, and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Those also working at the company include Sadie (Dyer), the type-A head of communications; Dori (X Mayo), the sweet assistant to the CEO; Cyrus (Washinton), the Chief Producer Designer; Elliot (Ker), the Chief Sales Officer; Wesley (Barinholtz), the direct descendant of the company’s founder; and Jack (White), an assembly line worker. From the corporate office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
E! News

Wine Time! Watch a First Look at NBC's Grand Crew Opening Credits

Watch: "Grand Crew" Opening Intro Brings the Vibes. A wine-in-a-million show. Allow E! News to introduce what's sure to be your new favorite comedy series, Grand Crew. The NBC show stars Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart, all of whom star as members of a tight-knit friend group simply trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles, staying close through it all by making sure to always find the time to gather at their favorite bar to "wine down."
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: FBI Rises, Grand Crew Premieres Low

The ratings are in, and it was a good night for CBS. FBI picked up considerable steam, surging to 8.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating with its fall finale. Spinoff FBI: Most Wanted perked up in an earlier time period, drawing 6.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Stars In The House’ Sets Special Omicron Episode Tonight With Covid Experts & Broadway Performers

Stars in the House, the YouTube and streaming talk and performance series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley since the March 2020 Broadway shutdown, will feature a special episode tonight focusing on the new Omicron variant and what it means for Broadway. Joining Rudetsky and Wesley will be CBS Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook, as well as Michael Mina (Chief Science Officer at EMed) and Kim Prather, PH.D, (Distinguished Chair in Atmospheric Chemistry, UC San Diego). Also joining them throughout the episode with their own questions about Omicron will be Broadway’s Audra McDonald, Jagged Little Pill cast members Elizabeth Stanley,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ Season 18 Finale & ‘ATFR’ Not Airing As Scheduled?!

Bachelorette Season 18 finale and After the Final Rose not airing as scheduled?! Keep reading for all the details on the possible schedule shake-up. Michelle Young’s journey to love on Season 18 of The Bachelorette is close to the end. During the season finale, she will hand out her final rose to either Brandon Jones or Nayte Olukoya. She’s hopeful that the final man standing will drop to his knees to propose.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy