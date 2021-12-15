Katelyn Hamer

Receipts totaled 7,637 head. A lot of choice calves and yearling were offered this week with the demand being very good. The stocker steers and heifers sold steady to $1 higher with 28 steers 491 lbs at $189.00 ($927.99) and 4 heifers 570 lbs at $165.00 ($940.50). The feeder steers were $3-$5 higher with 14 steers 748 lbs at $148.00 ($1107.04). The feeder heifers were $3 higher with 33 heifers 612 lbs at $142.00 ($869.04). The 250-500 lbs fleshy new crop calves were $5-$7 lower. Packer cows were $3-$5 higher with the top cow at $80.00, and packer bulls were $2-$5 higher with the high bull at $99.50. Pairs and bred cows were in good demand.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO