ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron to be dominant variant in EU by mid-January

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top official says omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January. European Commission President...

kdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Omicron could be dominant strain in UK by mid-December, experts warn

Daily Covid-19 cases have reached their highest level in almost a year as experts warned the Omicron variant could become the dominant strain in the UK by mid-December.Analysis of Omicron by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also found two doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against Omicron when compared with the Delta variant.But the UKHSA said preliminary data showed vaccine effectiveness “considerably increased” in the early period after a booster dose, providing around 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infection.The news came as UK leaders held a Cobra meeting on Friday afternoon...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KDWN

Britons rush to get shots in booster blitz against omicron

LONDON (AP) — Long lines have formed for booster shots across England as the U.K. government urged all adults to protect themselves against the omicron variant. The British government also reported the country’s first death involving the omicron variant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everyone 18 and up would be offered a third vaccine dose by Dec. 31 to help withstand a coronavirus “tidal wave” driven by the variant. That’s a full month earlier than the previous target. Omicron is likely to replace delta as the dominant strain in the U.K. within days. Health authorities around the world are watching Britain to see what an omicron surge looks like in a country with an older, more highly vaccinated population than South Africa’s.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Dutch lock down as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ursula Von Der Leyen
The Independent

British surge seen as warning on omicron but responses vary

Spiraling infections in Britain driven in part by the new omicron variant of the coronavirus sent shockwaves Thursday into the rest of Europe fueling a familiar dread that tighter restrictions will scuttle holiday plans again this year.Much remains unknown about omicron, but increasingly officials are warning that at the very least it appears more transmissible than the delta variant, which was already putting pressure on hospitals from the United States to the Netherlands With so many questions outstanding, uncertainty reigned over how quickly and how severely to crack down on everything from travel to Christmas parties.After...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Frugal no more: New Dutch government promises to ramp up spending

AMSTERDAM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Dutch government-in-waiting is promising a break with recent history with its aim to invest heavily in social spending, leaving behind years of austerity in the typically frugal Netherlands. Faced with massive investments needed to secure a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 and helped by ultra...
EUROPE
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Omicron#European Commission#Covid#Eu#Ap#The European Union
AFP

Britain and Australia conclude free trade deal

Britain and Australia finalised in a virtual ceremony on Thursday a free trade deal that is expected to unlock more than £10 billion in trade annually. The deal, which was agreed in principle in June, is the first free trade deal that Britain negotiated from scratch since its EU exit earlier this year to have been signed. Britain and Australia concluded the deal after the two nations addressed issues surrounding the farming sector. British farmers will be protected by a cap on tariff-free imports for 15 years, using tariff-rate quotas and other safeguards.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Germany getting more vaccines for 'offensive' booster drive

Germany is scrambling to procure more vaccines to fuel what the new health minister on Thursday called a “very offensive" and fast booster strategy that would leave the country better prepared for the onslaught of the new omicron variant.Germany on Wednesday administered nearly 1.5 million shots, its highest one-day total so far. As its vaccination campaign has revved back up, an average of some 988,000 people per day have been vaccinated over the past week.The proportion of Germany's population of 83 million that has been fully vaccinated now stands at 70% — a number that officials, who had set...
PHARMACEUTICALS
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
AFP

Travellers rush to beat France-UK travel deadline

Passengers on Friday rushed to beat a midnight deadline for travel to and from Britain and France, complaining of an overly-draconian reaction and costly last-minute ticket changes before tough new Covid restrictions come into force. After midnight French time, (2300 GMT Friday) travellers will need to show a compelling reason for travel between the two countries, under shock new rules announced on Thursday by France to combat the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The only exemptions for needing a compelling reason are for French and European travellers returning to France and British passengers heading in the other direction. "I feel very lucky that I managed to get out of France on the last day that it's possible," said Isla, a student at the Gare du Nord station in Paris with a ticket for one of the last Eurostar trains heading to London before the rules came into force.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

EU threatens Russia sanctions as NATO backs Ukraine

Western allies on Thursday rejected Russia's bid to thwart Kiev's NATO ambitions and urged Moscow to halt its military build-up along Ukraine's border and return to talks led by France and Germany. "Moscow does not want to return to the Normandy format and wants to negotiate with the United States," a senior European diplomat told AFP. The diplomatic track was established at a summit in Minsk in 2015 where Putin accepted that France and Germany should play the role of moderators in the talks between the two belligerents. 
POLITICS
KDWN

Vaccine skeptics in Eastern Europe having change of heart

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Some former vaccine skeptics in Eastern Europe are shifting over to the other side. Fata Keco was afraid of possible adverse side effects when she rolled up her sleeve in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo to take her first COVID-19 vaccine shot. but the worst she had to contend with was “moderately discomforting pain” in her left arm. The 52-year-old joined the global community of vaccine-believers after months of “being very susceptible” to what she now describes as “the most ridiculous theories.” She is not alone. Countries like Bosnia and Romania are seeing their vaccination rates rise amid tighter COVID-19 restrictions.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

ECB plots stimulus exit as inflation looms

European Central Bank policymakers will gather on Thursday for a crunch meeting, as soaring inflation heaps pressure on the bank to wind down its stimulus just as a new coronavirus variant threatens to derail the recovery. Policymakers at the central bank also indicated that they expected the Fed could raise its interest rates up to three times in 2022.
BUSINESS
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
Reuters

Explainer: Why is Russia's Putin so focused on Ukraine?

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West after a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border and a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putin setting out his "red lines". Here are three sets of reasons...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy