Pacioretty scores twice, Vegas beats depleted Bruins 4-1

BOSTON (CBS) — The game scheduled for Saturday night in Montreal between the Bruins and Canadiens has been postponed. The NHL made the announcement on Friday morning, noting that “a make-up date for the game has yet to be established.” The announcement indicated the Canadiens’ season will resume on Monday, but made no mention of when the Bruins will play next. Boston is scheduled to play in Ottawa on Sunday before hosting the Hurricanes — who currently have COVID issues of their own — on Tuesday. The Bruins are currently in the midst of a COVID outbreak, with seven players and two...

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO