An American composer retires

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe much-performed compser John Harbison has called time after 52 years of teaching at MIT. Arriving reluctantly but alertly at my last day of teaching at MIT, I remember two pieces of advice from the first week, in 1969. From a composer-friend, about the large Introduction to Music lecture: “Don’t be...

southcarolinapublicradio.org

Composers' Lives - Part II

One of the common dangers of studying composers’ lives is finding out that some of the people whose music we love and admire turn out to have been very unadmirable human beings. Exhibit A in this category is usually Richard Wagner, an egomaniac and anti-semite, among other things, but...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Brazilian musicians fire their American conductor

The state government of Rio de Janeiro has announced that the American artistic director and principal conductor Ira Levin is ‘no longer part of the staff of the Teatro Municipal’. Just like that. Levin tells the local music magazine that this was ‘a unilateral decision of the musicians’....
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Meet our new V-P for People Operations & Inclusion

Opera Philadelphia has invented a new VP role. Not sure about the job spec. It sounds a bit surgical. December 16, 2021: Opera Philadelphia announced today the appointment of award-winning activist, arts administrator, and bass-baritone Dr. Derrell Acon to the position of Vice President of People Operations & Inclusion. Currently the Associate Artistic Director & Chief Impact Officer at Long Beach Opera, where he has led equity and engagement efforts since 2018, Dr. Acon will join the senior management team at Opera Philadelphia on January 10, 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Meet the next $100,000 composer

The Grawemeyer Award, the world’s largest prize for a living composer, was given in 2003 to Kaija Saariaho from Finland and the following year to the Korean Unsuk Chin. Since then, no woman has been chosen, although there have been quite a few male nonentities and one year when the prize was withheld.
MUSIC
CLASSIX 107.9

A Philly Founding Member of The Roots, Leonard Hubbard, Dies at 62

Philadelphia’s former bass player, songwriter and founding member of The Roots, Leonard “Hub” Hubbard has passed away from cancer complications. Leonard Hubbard, the bass player who toured the world and recorded with Philadelphia’s notorious hip hop band, The Roots for 15 years, sadly made his exit out of this world Wednesday, December 16, 2021 at […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
musicinminnesota.com

The Greatest Music Composers of All Time

Throughout the history of music, there have been a great number of talented composers. It would be nearly impossible to give someone the title of the best composer of all time. As musical styles have changed, new great composers have emerged. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Perhaps one of the greatest composers...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Country superstar Brett Eldredge inundated with support after health news

Country superstar Brett Eldredge was inundated with love and support after he shared some heartbreaking health news with his fans. The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he has been forced to cancel two of his upcoming shows in Chicago after discovering he has contracted COVID-19. The Lose My Mind singer explained that he had been feeling like he had "a cold or something," and after repeated checks this week, his most recent test came back positive.
CHICAGO, IL
Bach
Slipped Disc

Booker backers give Juilliard $50m minorities booster

Crankstart, the charitable foundation of Sir Michael Moritz and Harriet Heyman, has given $50 million to the Juilliard School to expand its weekend programs for Black and Latino schoolchildren. The couple, who fund the Booker Prize in Literature, are based in California. Heyman said she hoped the gift ‘will help...
ADVOCACY
Slipped Disc

Anthony Tommasini’s last lines

After 21 years as chief classical music critic of the New York Times, Tommasini winds up with these words:. Whenever I have spoken to students or emerging professional performers about my work, I say that what I do is not as hard — nor nearly as essential — as what they do, but that we’re on the same side, that we all want music to thrive, and that I can help.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
Slipped Disc

Cuban Nightingale has died, at 91

The coloratura soprano Maria Remolá, known as the Cuban Nightingale for her high-note appearances with the national ballet, has died in a Santo Domingo care home, aged 91. Bareclona born, she settled in Cuba in the 1950s and was regarded there as a national heroine.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Death of a busy musicologist, 91

The Department of Music at City, University of London, has posted news of the death of its co-founder, the Canadian musicologist and performer Malcolm Troup. After making his debut at 17 with a CBC Toronto orchestra playing Rubinstein’s Concerto in D, Troup studied in the UK and settled there.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Evidence that clears Heinrich Schenker of alleged racism

Professor Timothy Jackson of the University of North Texas was cancelled by The Journal of Schenkerian Studies that he had founded after a New York associate professor, Philip Ewell, attacked Schenker for being racist. When Jackson responded, he faced a student mob baying for his head. The university took an...
COLLEGES
Slipped Disc

Estonian wins Berlin Phil low note

Paula Ernesaks from Estonia has won the audition for the low horn position in the Berlin Philharmonic, formerly held by Fergus McWilliam. Paula, 24, joined the Karajan Academy in 2019.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Death of a star luthier, 85

The death has been announced of the Dutch-born Massachussets instrument maker Marten Cornelissen, whose violins were played by Yehudi Menuhin, Bernard Greenhouse and members of the Julliard and Guarneri String Quartets. He was 85. His lifelong output amounts to more than 600 instruments.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

The latest opera stream is free Lulu

Our performance of Lulu on November 12 was filmed LIVE at La Monnaie De Munt, and the video and sound are now mixed and online for 6 weeks only!. The performance had an extra special energy because the fabulous tenor Wolfgang Ablinger-Sperrhacke literally jumped in at the last moment for our indisposed colleague Florian Hoffman, for the roles of Prinz/Kammerdiener/Marquis.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

