Florida Man Finds Treasure At Publix, Winning $1,000,000 On Gold Rush Scratch-Off

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
The Florida Lottery announced that Denva Hudson, 60, of Lauderhill, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Hudson purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 1181 South University Drive in Plantation.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game GOLD RUSH LIMITED, features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000!

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

