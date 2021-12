The coin fails to break a key resistance level on the hourly charts. Zcash price had been in a downward trend for close to a month and now it is in a consolidation phase for the last one week now. The volumes have been below par indicating that the coin might stay in this phase for a longer period of time. The downward trend has however stopped. The coin was in a downward slope ranging between =2 and -2 standard deviation from the regression line. The regression line had a negative slope. The coin had tested the upper standard deviation and the lower standard deviation of the regression line several times before getting into the consolidation phase.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO