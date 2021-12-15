ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PLOS Expands Footprint in the European Union with a Publishing Agreement in Germany

By Editor Center
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO —The Public Library of Science (PLOS) is pleased to announce an agreement with Sachsen Consortia to facilitate unlimited publishing across all 12 PLOS titles with no fees for researchers. This agreement encompasses PLOS’ three innovative publishing models, ensuring researchers from nine Saxon institutions benefit from frictionless, fee-free publishing with...

Pesticides in the European Union

The Pollinis, Terre Solidaire, and Le Basic jointly published a study in November, regarding the socio-economic costs of pesticides. The report revealed that the European Union is among the largest consumers of pesticides. This adds to the controversies surrounding pesticides in the EU. Pesticides are one of the most harmful substances for human health and biodiversity. Scientists and health organizations often call out pesticides for causing ....
ECONOMY
Foreign Policy

The European Union Owes Poland a Thank You

At the beginning of November, the situation at Belarus’s border with NATO and the European Union was dire. Belarusian authorities kept bringing migrants to the border, where some of the migrants—enticed by Belarusian forces—began attacking the Polish soldiers guarding it. Indeed, Belarusians themselves harassed Polish soldiers and tried to tear open Poland’s border fence. But a month later, migrants are flying home, and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s subversive campaign is starting to flop. The rest of Europe should thank Poland and its fellow border defenders, Latvia and Lithuania, and learn a lesson from them.
POLITICS
coolhunting.com

The European Union Will Establish New Energy Standards

New draft regulations by the European Union aim to set a minimum energy performance standard for existing buildings by 2027, and require all new and forthcoming structures to be zero-emission by 2030. This action plan hopes to establish “a roadmap with domestically established targets and measurable progress indicators [for different building types], with a view to the 2050 climate neutrality goal.” Read more about the proposed initiatives, which would contribute to an international reduction of greenhouse gases, at Dezeen.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inman.com

Keller Williams expands global footprint to São Paulo, Brazil

Building from the momentum created in its international markets during the third quarter of 2021, Keller Williams is growing its presence in South America with the launch of a new master franchise in São Paulo, Brazil in Q1 2022. “In the midst of a rapidly shifting global market due...
ECONOMY
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022

CHICAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - As the Omicron variant gains momentum in Europe and the United States, scientists are rewriting their expectations for the COVID-19 pandemic next year. Just weeks ago, disease experts were predicting that countries would begin to emerge from the pandemic in 2022 after enduring a series...
SCIENCE
rubbernews.com

SAS expands footprint with Specialty Rubber buy

HAMMONTON, N.J.—Specialty Rubber Corp. was purchased by SAS Industries in mid-November with the goal of expanding the acquiring company's footprint in the gasket manufacturing sector. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, nor were revenue figures released by SAS Industries, a privately held company that operates a 40,000-sq.-ft. plant...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Biogen and Eisai say EU regulatory committee adopted negative opinion for its Alzheimer's treatment

Biogen Inc. and partner Eisai Co. Ltd said Friday an advisory committee to the European Medicines Agency has adopted a negative opinion on its Alzheimer's treatment aducanumab, known as aduhelm in the U.S. The company was seeking an authorization for the treatment in patients in the early stages of the disease known as mild cognitive impairment. "This decision is aligned to the negative trend vote of the committee in November 2021. Biogen will seek a re-examination of the opinion by the CHMP," said Biogen, referring to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use. Biogen shares slid 3% premarket on the news. The drug has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration but that decision was viewed as controversial. Biogen in July requested a narrower indication -- the initial approval was for all people with the disease. Several members of the FDA's advisory committee that voted against the agency approving aduhelm quit in response, and acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock in July announced a federal investigation into the approval process.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Houston Chronicle

Shell expands U.S. solar footprint with Savion acquisition

Royal Dutch Shell plans to acquire solar and battery storage company Savion, expanding its renewable energy footprint in the U.S. as oil giants face mounting pressure to change their business models and address climate change. Shell New Energies U.S. LLC, a subsidiary of the European oil major, on Tuesday said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Inrupt Raises $30M to Expand Global Footprint

User data platform Inrupt has raised about $30 million in its Series A financing round, giving Worldwide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee and technologist John Bruce fresh capital for global expansion. Forte Ventures led the latest funding round for Inrupt, while existing investors including Akamai Technologies and Glasswing Ventures contributed, as...
MARKETS
mpamag.com

MAXEX expands sales team and footprint

Digital mortgage exchange MAXEX is looking to grow its national sales team in response to the accelerating market adoption of its platform. MAXEX, which connects banks and nonbanks with investors through a single clearinghouse, has announced plans to more than double the size of its national sales force in 2022.
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China would not fear confrontation with U.S. - foreign minister

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China would not fear confrontation with the United States but would welcome cooperation if it is mutually beneficial, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. Problems in the U.S.-China relationship were down to "strategic misjudgments" by the American side, he said in a speech,...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Biden Electric Vehicle Push Hits Setback in U.S Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bid by the White House to dramatically boost electric vehicle tax credits hit a major roadblock on Sunday when a key Senate Democrat said he would not support a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill. West Virginia's Joe Manchin appeared to deal a fatal blow to President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

How to deal with unvaccinated family members at Christmas

Tis the season, but, once again, things are looking a little different this year. The new coronavirus variant, omicron, is continuing to spread rapidly around the UK. And now, it has been revealed that more than a million people are likely to be isolating with Covid-19 on Christmas Day.Meanwhile, on Friday 17 December, the UK reported its highest number of daily coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, estimated at 93,000. Hardly the most wonderful time of year.There is some good news though, with recent research claiming that two doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine offered 70 per cent protection against hospitalisation...
WORLD

