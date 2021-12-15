5-star Travis Hunter flips from FSU to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Five-Star Plus+ Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill athlete Travis Hunter pulled off one of the biggest recruiting shockers ever on National Signing Day Wednesday.

Hunter announced on Instagram Live that he is flipping from Florida State, where he has been committed for more than 20 months, to FCS Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders. Yahoo! national college football writer Pete Thamel reported that the Florida State staff has been informed Hunter is going to Jackson State.

This message was simultaneously posted on his Twitter account.

“Florida State has always been a beacon for me. I grew up down there, that’s where my roots are, and I never doubted that I would play for the Seminoles. It’s a dream that is hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves. For me, the future is at Jackson State University. Jerry Rice, Doug Williams, and of course the legend, JSU’s own Walter Payton — Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football.

I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future. I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next player to recognize that HBCUs may be everything you want and more: an exciting college experience, a vital community, and a life-changing place to play football. I look forward to working with the iconic Deion Sanders, and especially with my fellow Tigers. Along with Coach Prime, they have made me feel like I’m already part of the team. Like I’m home. And I can’t wait to welcome the next class of top athletes into the family of HBCUs.”

Hunter is the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He had been committed to the Seminoles since March 2020 and had rebuffed major pushes from other programs, including home-state Georgia.

Hunter tweeted “Time to Make History #GodBlessing” on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday night, Sanders hinted at a major announcement on the Unnecessary Roughness podcast.

“Let me tell you guys this,” Sanders said. “Signing Day is tomorrow. I’m going on record to tell you guys that we are going to shock the country. I’m telling you right now; you heard it from me. We’re going to shock the country.”

Hunter would be the highest-ranked commitment in Jackson State history. He will reportedly receive a name, image and likeness deal rumored to be worth at least $1 million.

The Tigers are 11-1 this season and will play South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 18. Sanders, an NFL Hall of Famer and one of the greatest two-way players in football history, is in his second year of collegiate coaching and has led JSU to a 15-4 overall record.

Hunter a one-of-a-kind player

Travis Hunter idolized Deion Sanders growing up.

Hunter models his game and the way he carries himself both on and off the field much in the same way Prime Time did when he starred at Florida State and in the NFL.

“I bring a whole lot of intensity and talent,” Hunter said. “I want to be the next Deion Sanders. And I’m going to live up to it.”

Much like Sanders, Hunter is a two-sport star. However, instead of baseball, Hunter excels in football and as star point guard for the Collins Hill basketball team.

“The rare prospect with five-star ability on both sides of the ball as a cornerback and wide receiver. The most impactful non-quarterback in high school football as a junior and senior. Also among the best players we’ve ever seen on the 7-on-7 circuit. Possesses transcendent ball skills with the ability to high-point and make catches in traffic at an alarmingly high rate. A highly instinctual ballhawk at cornerback with the ability to read quarterbacks and receivers and jump routes. A high volume target at receiver who is capable of winning at all levels with route-running quickness and savvy to go with the elite ball skills. Also a fierce competitor who elevates the play of teammates. Led his team to its first state title as a senior. Will go down as one of the best high school football players in Georgia history.” —On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power