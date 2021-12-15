ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Desperately Seeking Yield: 15 December 2021

capitalspectator.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterest rates are front and center today as the Federal Reserve prepares to update the world on its current thinking about monetary policy. The main question: Will the central bank offer new clues on laying the groundwork for interest-rate hikes to combat the recent surge in inflation?. With a...

www.capitalspectator.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Stocks, oil falter on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell Monday morning, pushed lower by surging Omicron coronavirus cases and a possible fatal blow to a $1.75 trillion U.S. domestic spending bill, with oil prices sliding more than 5%. U.S. stock indexes retreated more than 1% on Monday as positive COVID-19...
STOCKS
capitalspectator.com

REITs and Bonds Were Havens During Last Week’s Market Losses

US real estate and fixed-securities provided diversification benefits during last week’s widespread selling that weighed on most other markets around the world, based on a set of ETFs through Friday’s close (Dec. 17). Vanguard US Real Estate (VNQ) – a proxy for US-listed real estate investment trusts (REITs)...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasuries#Interest Rates#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Morningstar Com#Treasury#Emlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
wibqam.com

Fed policymakers make case for rate hikes after end of bond-buying taper

(Reuters) – Citing high U.S. inflation and a job market that’s nearing its full potential at least while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday laid out a case for raising interest rates soon after the central bank ends its bond-buying program in March. And it...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy