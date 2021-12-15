Notes from the Spring Creek Arts Guild

The Gallery’s annual membership meeting is Dec. 15, 6 p.m. at The Gallery. All members are encouraged to attend. We will be discussing and voting on some changes for the new year. With advice from the Montana Non-Profit Association we are updating our bylaws. For those who would like to review our old bylaws and our proposed updated bylaws they can viewed online at: https://thegalleryonline.org/membership-info or you can stop by the store at 109 N Merrill and pick up hard copies. We will need our members’ votes to approve or reject the new bylaws.

GLENDIVE, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO