Visual Art

Notes from the Spring Creek Arts Guild

San Saba News & Star
 3 days ago

This time of the year, probably because of the short days and long nights, I turn back to a lot of my crafty, creative pursuits. Not that I ever give them up entirely—that would be very hard on my mental health! Another reason is that things like the “30 Day Sketchbook...

www.sansabanews.com

Elko Daily Free Press

Spring Creek students decorate hospital for Christmas

ELKO – On Nov. 27, Spring Creek High School’s Health Occupations Students of America, Key Club, and National Honor Society programs met at the hospital to help the Ladies Auxiliary decorate the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for Christmas. These students took time out of their day during a holiday weekend...
SPRING CREEK, NV
rangerreview.com

Notes from The Gallery

The Gallery’s annual membership meeting is Dec. 15, 6 p.m. at The Gallery. All members are encouraged to attend. We will be discussing and voting on some changes for the new year. With advice from the Montana Non-Profit Association we are updating our bylaws. For those who would like to review our old bylaws and our proposed updated bylaws they can viewed online at: https://thegalleryonline.org/membership-info or you can stop by the store at 109 N Merrill and pick up hard copies. We will need our members’ votes to approve or reject the new bylaws.
GLENDIVE, MT
outdoorchannelplus.com

New Life for Armstrong Spring Creek

This throwback article examines how Montana's Paradise Valley spring creeks came to be open to the public. Editor's note: Flyfisherman.com will periodically be posting articles written and published before the Internet, from the Fly Fisherman magazine print archives. The wit and wisdom from legendary fly-fishing writers like Ernest Schwiebert, Gary LaFontaine, Lefty Kreh, John Voelker, Al Caucci & Bob Nastasi, Vince Marinaro, Doug Swisher & Carl Richards, Nick Lyons, and many more deserve a second life. These articles are reprinted here exactly as published in their day and may contain information, philosophies, or language that reveals a different time and age. This should be used for historical purposes only.
MONTANA STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: A Spring Creek Oasis

This is a large home with an open floor plan. It features a fireplace in the large living room — it is 3 ft. tall and 5.5 ft. wide. There are large bedrooms and a master with an attached 11x11-foot exercise/nursery room. The den has windows on three sides...
SAN ANGELO, TX
hernandosun.com

Notes from the Museums: Gift Certificates

Gift certificates for future tours are now available at all three of the Museum’s buildings. The card has a holiday theme and is a great stocking stuffer. You can encourage people to visit the May-Stringer House, the 1885 Depot, and the Countryman One Room Schoolhouse by purchasing this certificate. The certificates will be customized to reflect adult tours ($8) and/or child (6-12years) ($5).
MUSEUMS
WANE-TV

Art from near and far coming to the Art Farm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Art Farm Studio is hosting a gallery filled with art from national and local artists. The Holiday Pop Up Gallery is held at the Art Farm Studio in Spencerville now until January 9.
FORT WAYNE, IN
popville.com

Good Morning from Spring Valley

Thanks to Jason for sending from Spring Valley Saturday. If you spot a hawk, any interesting wildlife or celebrity skateboarder Tony Hawk, and get a good photo please send in an email where you spotted it to [email protected]. Thanks! Hawks around Town is made possible by a generous grant from the Ben and Sylvia Gardner foundation.
POLITICS
Daily Triplicate

Art Notes

Del Norte Association for Cultural Awareness kicks off its 40th Anniversary Performance Series Season with a concert by blues and soul legend Curtis Salgado December 3 at 7 p.m. This acclaimed singer and musician, and the inspiration for The Blues Brothers, is “one of the most soulful, honest singers ever.” - Blues Review. Tickets are available online at dnaca.eventbrite.com. Limited tickets may also be available for purchase at the door before the show. The concert will be held at the Tolowa Event Center, 350 N. Indian Road, Smith River. For information, visit dnaca.eventbrite.com.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
thetrumantribune.com

Notes from Nikki

Last week I mentioned my Haiti Mama box, which arrived full of the perfect Christmas goodness to complement my first go at actually decorating for the season. The box is a quarterly item with handcrafted items made by women in Haiti. A friend of ours is there and said it’s a great organization where the money actually makes it to the artists and it has a great impact.
ADVOCACY
wrde.com

Milton Arts Guild Moves Downtown, Increasing Art Education

MILTON, Del.- In September of 2020, an electrical fire damaged a row of businesses and apartments on Federal Street. Now a space that stood vacant for months, is revitalized and filled with color, thanks to the Milton Arts Guild. "The windows of this building were actually used by the Milton...
MILTON, DE
reportertoday.com

News & Notes from the Blanding Library

You can call the library at 508-252-4236 to see if there are any last-minute spaces left for the popular holiday gingerbread house afternoons on Tues., Wed. and Thurs. Dec. 14, 15, and 16 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each day. Registration is required and only 25 houses will be available each afternoon. This program is for children ages 5 and up, though younger children may work along with an older sibling. This program is made possible by the support of the Friends of the Blanding Library. Masks must be worn in the building.
REHOBOTH, MA
elitetraveler.com

Enjoy Spring Creek Life for Less in This Co-Owned Home

Property of the Week: This contemporary home is an outdoor lover’s paradise. Tucked atop the ridge of Spring Creek, with views of Grand Teton and Sleeping Indian, co-owned property Harvest Ridge is situated in the ideal spot for lovers of the great outdoors. With famous ski resort Jackson Hole close by, as well as a wide array of year-round recreational activities, it’s perfect as a second home.
REAL ESTATE
Chester County Independent

On parade: A note from the Publisher

In the newspaper business there are several unpublished “rules” that are followed by most in the business. The first is that the reporter never becomes part of the story; you never write a news story in first person (except in opinion columns) and you rarely, if ever, voice your opinions on the front page.
CELEBRATIONS
hypebeast.com

The Gorillaz Will Release an Art Book Next Spring

Featuring work by Jamie Hewlett and over 40 guest artists. Fans of the Gorillaz will be delighted to see a new art book on the prolific UK band. The accurately titled publication sees co-founder, Jamie Hewlett showcase his favorite illustrations alongside a carefully curated list of over 40 guest artists.
MUSIC
wkdzradio.com

New Art Guild Exhibit At Pennyroyal Art Museum

The Hopkinsville Art Guild has announced a new venue for displaying artwork at the Pennyroyal Area Museum lobby. Henrietta Kemp with the Art Guild says the exhibit will be on display for the next few months and features artwork of locations in Hopkinsville and Christian County. She says the exhibit features artists Betty Liles, Linda Pierce, Larry Richardson, Jeannie White, Laurel King, Lynn Shepherd, Jack Shepherd, and herself. She says the pieces are original work created using oil, watercolor, acrylics and mixed media.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

